By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu state was on Monday, August 9, 2021, grounded following the sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB in solidarity for the release of it’s leader, Mazi, Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

Commercial activities came to a standstill in the state capital as residents deserted its streets and roads in compliance with the sit-at-home order.

Recall that IPOB, through its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, had said human and vehicular movement would be restricted across the Biafran land every Monday, starting from today, 9th of August, 2021 until Mazi Nnaamdi kanu is released unconditionally from detention.

Our correspondent who monitored the sit at home, gathered that commercial banks, schools, shops, malls, were all shut down. There was no vehicular movement in state metropolis.

All business activities were shot down, all markets were under lock and key, public and private secondary and primary schools were shot down, government offices and banks were also not opened for businesses, petrol and gas filling stations were closed down as streets totally deserted.

Vanguard News Nigeria