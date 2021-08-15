Super Eagles forward, Emmanuel Dennis entered the history book after scoring on his Premier League debut for Watford on Saturday.

Dennis, a three-time Belgian league champion with Club Bridge, fired in the opener as he found the back of the net in Watford’s 3-2 home victory over Aston Villa at Vicarage Road.

23-year-old Emmanuel Dennis, who has featured twice for the Super Eagles, struck the curtain raiser inside the opening 10 minutes, before setting up Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr for the second Watford goal on 42 minutes.

By scoring the goal, Dennis became the fourth Nigerian player in history to score on his English Premier League debut. The other players are Osaze Odemwigie, John Utaka and Odion Ighalo.

With his heroics on his Premier League debut, Dennis is the new star of Watford after being named Man of the Match.

Dennis himself said he will “remember this (debut) for all of my life”.

WhoScored named him Man of the Match with a rating of 8.78 ahead of the equally impressive Ismaila Sarr, who got 8.46.

Squawka Football simply remarked: “An impressive debut for Watford.”

Meanwhile, his compatriots, Oghenekaro Etebo and William Troost-Ekong also played in the thrilling encounter.

