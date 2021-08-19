omobaTsola Emiko

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – BARELY 24 hours to the coronation of a new Itsekiri king, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has tasked the Itsekiri kingmakers to strictly adhere to their tradition and customs during the coronation of the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko.



Oba Ewuare II said that adequate observance of ancient traditions and customs of the land would preserve the cultural heritage of the Itsekiri nation.

READ ALSO:Omoba Tsola Emiko for coronation as 21st Olu of Warri, August 21



He spoke late Thursday when the Uwangue of Warri, Chief Gabriel Awala led a delegation to his palace in Benin to formally informed him of the coronation of the new Olu, Omoba Tsola Emiko scheduled for Saturday, 21st August 2021.

The Oba assured of the palace’s support for the Olu designate, insisting that the “cultural and traditional ties between Warri and Benin kingdoms would be strengthened” History has it that it was a prince from the Benin palace that became the Olu of Warri.

The Benin monarch promised that a high-powered delegation would be sent from his palace to the coronation of the new Olu.

Earlier, Chief Awala who led top Warri chiefs to the palace, informed the Benin monarch through Chief Brown Meme that they were at his palace to formally informed the Oba of the crowning of a new Olu in Warri kingdom.

He described the relationship between Warri and Benin as cordial and that the Benin monarch would continue to be a father to all .