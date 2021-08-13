Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has said that the corps would soon launch “Operation Zero Tolerance” to curb road crashes in the ember months.

Oyeyemi said this during the funeral service of Pastor Benjamin Olugbemide in Ibadan on Friday.

Olugbemide was the father of Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, Commander, Lagos sector of the FRSC.

Oyeyemi said that the corps was planning huge patrol operations and would also intensify public enlightenment.

“We are planning to deploy people to various patrol points all over the 36 states in the country.

” We have started awareness campaigns in various motor parks to check crashes during ember period,” Oyeyemi said.

He decried the recklessness exhibited by convoy drivers and some security agencies, and declared that such carelessness was responsible for many road accidents.

On the late Olugbemide, he said that all the testimonies from the Church had proven that he contributed to the spiritual field and had saved many souls and marriages.

The Corps Marshal urged other well wishers to live good lives and inculcate the fear of God into their daily lives.

ALSO READ: Road accidents claim 23 lives in Delta – FRSC

Oyeyemi said that he represented the Corps in honouring late Olugbemide, and urged Nigerians to drive safely in order to stay alive.

In his goodwill message, Pastor Joseph Adelaja of the Apostolic Church, Sokoto, who joined the mission in Sokoto with Olugbemide in 2004, described the late Pastor as very approachable and one who had fixed many broken homes in Sokoto.

Adelaja said that Olugbemide was humble, had served children, youths and elderly people in the Church and was a spiritual man to the core.

He particularly recalled that the late octogenarian usually served foods to members during convention.

Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, the FRSC Sector Commander in Lagos, described his father as a dedicated and caring father to his family and extended relations.

“My father was a caring father even as he was a very strict disciplinarian.

” My father had worked for 24 years without being promoted while he was alive and continued working without being demoralised.

“My father said he had a dream and he had told God not to test his faith, and that God should grant him a befitting burial upon death and to also to protect all his children.”

The late Pastor, who died at the age of 80, resigned from the Roads Nigeria PLC in 1994 to join the Apostolic Church of Nigeria as a full time minister of God. (NAN).

Vanguard News Nigeria