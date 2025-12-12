Carloha partners FRSC on ember month safety campaign

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By Theodora Opara

Carloha Nigeria has partnered the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to drive awareness during the 2025 ember-months safety campaign.

This year’s campaign theme, “Take Responsibility for Your Driving: Stop Distracted Driving,” emphasises the importance of driver behaviour as the first line of defence against crashes.

As part of the collaboration, Carloha Nigeria is supporting the FRSC RS2 Headquarters, Lagos, with donation of reflective jackets for improved officer visibility and information-packed flyers for public sensitisation throughout the campaign period.

Speaking on the initiative, Felix Mahan, General Manager, Marketing, Carloha, said: “Our partnership with the FRSC underscores Carloha and Chery’s commitment to promoting safer roads and encouraging responsible driving habits, especially during the high-traffic end-of-year period.”

He added that although many Chery vehicles feature advanced safety technologies, including driver-assist systems, anti-collision and emergency brake assist, lane departure and distraction warnings, and multiple airbags – the company considers it essential to reinforce a culture of alertness, discipline, and personal responsibility among motorists.

Commenting, FRSC Assistant Corps Marshal, Ann Oladayo, Zonal Commanding Officer, RS2 Headquarters, Lagos, expressed appreciation for Carloha’s support.

“We are delighted to have Carloha and Chery partner with us on this year’s ember-months campaign. The reflective jackets and flyers will significantly enhance the visibility of our officers during public enlightenment activities and support our efforts to reduce road traffic crashes,” she said.