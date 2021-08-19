By Jacob Ajom

The age-long rivalry among the four kingdoms in Egbaland will be rekindled when the second edition of the King’s Cup golf tournament holds later in the year at the Abeokuta Golf Club.

The tournament which has been slated for 10 October, will feature 150 golfers representing teams from Ake, Gbagura, Owu and Osile kingdoms, all of Egbaland.

Owu are the defending champions.

Speaking in Abeokuta Tuesday, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee and immediate past Captain of the club, Wale Adeogun said the tournament, which saw only two teams from Owu and Ake compete in the first edition, has been expanded to give it a true reflection of kingdoms that make up Egbaland.

ALSO READ: U-20 World Athletics Champs: Nigeria seals gold in 4×400 mixed relay

“The King’s Cup is the first sports event that has brought unity among the four kingdoms in Egbaland. It has engendered tremendous social cohesion and put to rest the primordial acrimony among our people,” he said.

Bolu Adedugbe, Assistant Brands Manager, Rite Foods, producers of Bigi range of drinks and one of the sponsors of the one day tournament said, her organization accepted to identify with the tournament because of its desire to support consumers of it’s products and promote home grown talents.

“Proudly Nigerian is a revolution which aligns with our goal and we are prepared to support and champion,” she said.

On his part, the Managing Director of Nilayo Sports and former Ogun State Commissioner of Spots Bukuola Olapade said the King’s Cup was a welcome development which would bring about the rapid growth of golf in the state.

“I recall the exploits of the Ogun State team at the National Sports Festival in Kaduna where we won the Gold medal to the surprise of all. The secret behind that success was the Abeokuta Golf Club. The caddies from this club did the magic,” he said.

The Captain of the club, Kola Adeye said all was set for a successful tournament.

He informed that the 13-hole golf course is the most challenging golf course in the country and promised that spectators will have a swell time at the tournament.

He also said organiser will observe strict COVID-19 protocols and a stand by medical team would be in place throughout the tournament.

Vanguard News Nigeria