Talented Nigerian- international singer, Uyinmwen Omosigho, aka Don VS is set to storm Paris to thrill his expecting fans.

Don Vs is billed to perform in a comedy Show tagged Paris Must Laugh with Comedian MC Winter (2) and his teeming fans are clamouring for his grand performance.

Don Vs who just released his new video “Osasu in Europe” is also on his 2021 world tour, Tagged ”Eu Star Boi World Tour”. He plans to hit about 15 to 20 different cities/country during his 2021 music tour.

In a recent interview, the Edo State born Single Mother Crooner said persistence and resilience are the traits needed to thrive in showbusiness, especially in Nigeria.

“Never give up in life, pursue your dreams no matter the situation and environment. Your resilience and persistence will take you to the top, not just your talent. Keep pushing, you will achieve your dreams, if you don’t give up. Resilience and persistence are the traits needed to succeed as an entertainer irrespective of the level of talent or giftedness”, he noted.

On how his musical sojourn began, Don VS said the journey started in 2004 in far away in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

“I started my music career back then in Nigeria in 2004, Benin City was my starting point. I was on a TV show called Beat and Laugh at EBS, Edo Broadcasting Service.”

One of the ways to rise swiftly in the music industry is collaborations with a much more established artiste.

When Don VS was asked who he would love to collaborate with he said: “Who knows what a collaboration with the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido will do to Don V’s career in the few years ahead? I will love to collaborate these artistes”.