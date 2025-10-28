Davido thrills at Uyo show, as organisers reward fans with car gifts

By Chris Onuoha

Nigerian Afrobeats crooner, David Adeleke popularly known as “Davido” has lit up the city of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in a spectacular show described by fans as an unforgettable night of sound, light and energy.

The 5ive Alive Tour Nigeria, a musical tour across some States in Nigeria by Davido in partnership with CIG, makers of GAC motors, kicked in a full swing with the afrobeat star rolling out on stage, songs like “With You” to the timeless “Nothing Dey” and the fan-favourite “Dami Duro.” With each of the songs, Davido reminded fans why he remains the King of Afrobeats.

The show which moves from Uyo to Adamawa, Enugu, Ibadan and Abuja with the grand finale coming up in Lagos in December, 2025 will witness give away prizes of five brand new GAC GS3 SUV cars to lucky fans at each show, who will participate in a fan base competition by sharing their experiences through plug in on Davido’s social handles to get connected.

The organisers in a statement, mentioned that the car prize gesture is to celebrate Davido’s fans and their role in driving Nigerian music to global heights.

Explaining the partnership, Chief Diana Chen, Chairman of CIG Group, said: “Our collaboration with Davido is a proud expression of our belief in Nigerian talent and innovation.”

She noted that the auto company has always seen Nigeria as more than a market, adding that it is a hub of creativity and ambition. “This partnership is a celebration of excellence, the power of dreams and the beautiful connection between performance and people. We are proud to support an artist who embodies the same values of hard work, consistency and global vision that drive our brand,” remarked Chen.

Also commenting, Jubril Arogundade, Executive Director, CIG Group, said: “From Uyo to Lagos, the 5ive Alive Tour is about celebrating Nigerians. Davido represents a generation that dreams big and moves boldly. Our company is proud to power that journey, not only through our vehicles but by creating opportunities that reward loyalty, passion and creativity. The car giveaway is our way of saying thank you to the fans who make afrobeats music a global force.”

Meanwhile, the organisers said each stop will feature thrilling performances, unforgettable moments and opportunities for fans to connect with Davido and the GAC automobile. The noted that five lucky winners on each show will be selected by sharing of their stories and joining in celebrating creativity and Nigerian pride through plugging in to Davido handle tag, ‘Ride with Davido’ including ‘GACxDavido’ across all platforms.