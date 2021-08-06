.

A don, Prof. Oluwafeyisola Adegoke, has urged the Federal Government to address the security challenges being faced by the mining sector in the country.

Adegoke, an emeritus professor of Geology, stated this in Ibadan on Thursday at the public presentation of a book, authored by Prof John Adekoya, a professor of Economic Geology, titled: ‘Metallic and Industrial Minerals of Nigeria.’

He said that reports from several states of Nigeria, especially in the North-East, North-West and North-Central zones, revealed that formal resource mining activities had either ceased or reduced to skeletal operational levels owing to insecurity.

The don noted that the only exception was the sites being controlled by bandits, with the highest cases reported in Zamfara.

“In addition, under the present security situation, the field geological training and exercise, which are key aspects of training and mapping, may be either impossible or unsafe or greatly hindered by insecurity.

“The long term impact of the foregoing on the mineral industry may be disastrous,” he said.

Adegoke called for a holistic approach to end the trends so as to make the mining industry viable for the country’s development.

He commended the author for putting his wealth of experience into writing which, he said, benefit generations to come.

The Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, stressed the need for encouraging book production, as institutions, communities and country.

“Where our civilisation is embedded in knowledge and documented, it will be possible to pass it onto others, especially the incoming generation.

“Ignorance has not helped us in any way. So documenting knowledge and our experiences will be of great benefit.

“Let us learn more from books that we write, of who we are, about our resources and our environment, for development.

“The book is apt, as it will fill the gap in mineral resources in Nigeria, enriched with the vast wealth of experience of the author, both in the academics and on the field,” Ogunmola said.

The book reviewer, Prof Samuel Akande, represented by Prof Olubunmi Ajagbe, said that the 425-page book, with seven sections, would enrich the teaching of Metallurgical and Industrial Minerals in Nigeria.

Akande stated that the book would enhance personal knowledge and be useful for commercial purposes and for the use of students and industries.

The author, a renowned geo-scientist, said that the book was motivated by the need to make available on mineral resources in Nigeria, which, he said, had posed a great challenge to students.

He also said that the book was a compilation of all the existing metallic and industrial minerals in the country.

“It is good for teaching geology, mining and mineral resources engineering in the university as well as for investors.

Adekoya expressed appreciation to all who graced the occasion and worked tirelessly to make the book a reality.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had in attendance some eminent personalities, including the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Sotobi, and the Odole of Ife, Chief Kensington Adebutu, represented by Chief Kola Oyefeso, among others.