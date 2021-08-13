Chairman of NMA Delta State, Dr. Nwose Emmanuel(3rd right) and other members of the association at the event.

Medical practitioners on the platform of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Delta State branch, have raised the alarm over rising substance abuse among youths, which they linked with economic, security and health care challenges in the country.

The medical experts noted that besides the health risks involved in substance abuse, “it has been discovered to facilitate criminal acts such as armed robberies, arson, rape, kidnapping and acts of terrorism are usually committed under the influence of hard drugs.”

The health workers noted these points during the just-concluded Annual General Meeting/Scientific Conference, AGM/SC, at the NMA Delta State Secretariat in Asaba, which held between August 4 and 8.

According to Delta State NMA, “Curbing substance abuse requires the commitment of all stakeholders including the government, health professionals, educational and religious institutions, parents and community leaders.

“Substance abuse can affect virtually all organs and systems, causing varying health challenges ranging from disturbance in appetite or sleep to more debilitating ailment like cardiac failure and cancer.

“The health effects both direct and indirect, are heavy burdens on the healthcare system.”

On the way forward, a communique signed by Dr. Nwose Emmanuel and Dr. Okoacha Innocent, Chairman and Secretary of Delta NMA, respectively, suggested collaborations among strategic agencies.

They said: “Some of the preventive measures are collaboration among strategic agencies responsible for importation and regulation of controlled medicines and/or prevention of the importation, distribution and use of illicit drugs;

“Public awareness campaign on the risks associated with substance abuse, provision of educational and employment opportunities to the youths;

“Greater involvement of parents in the guidance of their children; strengthening of the marital institutions for effective upbringing of children;

“Greater involvement of educational institutions through emphasis in the curriculum about dangers of drug abuse, involvement of religious institutions, and provision of public/private rehabilitation centres and assistance for those that are addicted to controlled drugs.”

Other points noted at the AGM/SC were the increase in number of new COVID-19 cases confirmed by National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, amidst non-compliance with the non-pharmacological preventive modalities;

The laudable domestication and commencement/ implementation of the Medical Residency Training Act and COVID-19 Special Hazard/Inducement Allowance to the doctors and other healthcare workers by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State;

Concern about the high taxation on their earnings compared to their colleagues in other state, multiple revenue collection from private practitioners by revenue agents;

Poor health care services to the citizens occasioned by poor working conditions and low job satisfaction, among other salient issues the AGM/SC raised.

The keynote lecture, with the theme “Substance Abuse: A Precursor to Insecurity and Its Health Implications in Nigeria”, was delivered by Dr. A. O. Owolabi, Consultant Family Physician, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

There were sessions for Continuing Medical Education, CME, as part of Capacity Professional Development of members of the medical profession.

Contemporary issues on health care delivery, substance abuse, insecurity, governance and welfare of members of the NMA were extensively discussed with far-reaching decisions.

Also, the Branch Officers’ Committee, BOC, paid a courtesy visit to the Asagba of Asaba, His Royal Majesty Obi (Prof.) Chike Edozien at Asagba’s Palace, Asaba.

Present during the visit were his wife and his retinue of chiefs. There were also BOC meeting, pre-AGM Branch Executive Council, BEC, meeting and welcome cocktail.

The opening ceremony, under the Chairmanship of Dr. Anthony Ossai Ebinum, a retired Permanent Secretary, Delta State Hospitals Management Board, was declared open by the Special Guest of Honour, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye, who also graced the occasion in his capacity as the Guest of Honour.

Also in attendance at the opening ceremony were His Royal Majesty Obi Edozien, who was represented by a senior member of his cabinet, Profesor Leroy C. Edozien, the Ubili Ka Nkwu of Asaba; Delta State Head of Service, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Delta State Ministry of Establishment & Pension, Dr. Nwani Chuks.

Also present were Chairman committee on Health Delta State House of Assembly, Austin Uroye; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ejiro Ogheneaga; Permanent Secretary, Delta State Hospital Management Board, Dr. Funmilayo Omoraka ; Permanent Secretary, Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Jude Winful-Orieke.

Retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ofili Patrick; Vice Chancellor, Delta State University, Abraka, represented by Prof Timi Akporhonor; the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuma;

Medical Director of Anioma Hospital, Agbor, and a life member of NMA Delta State, Dr. Idiaghe S. N. and Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Nurses & Midwives, NANNM, Mrs. Alice Jegede-Ikpen.

Past Chairmen of NMA Delta State that were in the opening ceremony were Drs. Oraegbu Victor, Ken O. Ebonwu, Lawrence A. Pemu, Monday Osarenkhoe and Otene Cletus.

The high points of the AGM/SC were dinner party and conferment of Roll of Honour Award on Dr. Abanum Gabriel and Merit Awards on two distinguished members of the association, Dr. Omo Ekeneam and Dr. Aninze Kennedy.

