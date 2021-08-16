Delta State Government has reaffirmed its commitment at tackling youths’ restiveness and unemployment in the state through agricultural engagements.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this during the opening remark of the 2021 International Youth Day celebration with the theme “Transforming Food Systems: Youths Innovation for Human and Planetary Health” in Asaba, the state capital.

Governor Okowa, who was represented at the event by the Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Festus Ovie Agas, emphasized on the importance of youth engagement and encouraged Delta Youths to embrace Agriculture as avenue to ensure sustained food security, steady earnings.

He commended the Ministry of Youth Development for organising the Masterclass, reiterating its commitment towards encouraging active youths’ participation in the agricultural policy drives of the state government.

Okowa added that resolutions from the 2021 Masterclass will help enrich the various Agricultural programmes of the State Government, including the Youth Agricultural Entrepreneurs Programme, YAGEP.

He said that the State Government would continue to support programmes of the Ministry of Youth Development, towards the actualisation of the Stronger Delta vision.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Youth Development, Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, stated that the International Youth Day was set aside annually to celebrate the role of young people in the socioeconomic development of the world.

He added that it was aimed at highlighting “the global efforts in driving innovation in the agricultural sector which will not be achieved without the meaningful participation of young people preferring solutions to the challenges of food system.”

The commissioner highlighted some of the challenges to include improving food production and promoting sustainable agriculture, using innovative and emerging technologies to ensure the healthy livelihood of humans and environmental sustainability.

Different lectures were presented by Samuel Mariere, Special Adviser to the Governor on Special Duties, Dr. Eric Nwachukwu, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agriculture and Joy Elemokwu, Chief Executive, Divine Agro and Allied Services.

He said that meeting the increasing food demand of a growing population requires innovation in food systems to increase food production, processing, security and other value chain, as well as addressing other critical areas, such as inequality and access to improved agro-inputs.

The commissioner listed other areas to include poverty reduction, social inclusion, healthcare, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.

Comrade Egwunyenga stated that over the past six years, Delta State Government had demonstrated the importance of youth inclusiveness in agricultural development through several programmes towards ensuring not only food security but creating several job opportunities for the youths.

According to him, the effort was aimed at fast tracking the realisation of the Stronger Delta vision of the Okowa Administration.

The lecturers harped on the importance of youth participation in agricultural development, and as avenues of curbing unemployment and creating job, as they called on the need for youth to be innovative.

The event had in attendance eminent scholars, youth farmers, several youth organisations, labour and community youth leaders, top government functionaries and members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

