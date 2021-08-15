By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the details of the security vote at all levels of government be made public after a period of 4 years.

The House also called for the establishment of a National Crisis Centre (NCC) which can also be called a dedicated line within the Nigerian Police to enable the public to report major security incidents.

These were among the far-reaching recommendations to the Executive on how to tackle the security challenges of the country recently submitted to the President.

They were also part of the 7 legislative actions adopted by the House.

Recall that some of the major recommendations included the provision of special training for 40,000 riot policemen on how to combat crimes such as kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other acts of violence across the Federation.

One thousand of the personnel will be deployed in each of the 36 states upon completion of the training, while the balance will be stationed in the North-East, South-West, and South-East zones to respond to emergencies.

The report made available to Vanguard stated thus: “Set a declassification period and process (backed by law) for security votes: Security votes at all levels should be declassified at the end of four years for legislative review and four years thereafter for public access, towards improving the utilization of the votes for Enhancing security.

“Establish and strengthen a National Crisis Centre (NCC) within the Nigerian Police. The NCC will be the national coordinating centre for all civil security response actions and monitoring of resolutions of such with monthly reporting on all incidents. It will also be the central place for any Nigerian to report major security incidents.

“Establish development commissions across all six (6) of Nigeria’s geopolitical zones: e.g South-South Development Commission, South West Development Commission, North East Development Commission, South East Development commission, etc.

“Strengthen the Federal Character law, to ensure better and more vigorous enforcement and implementation. Every Nigerian deserves to be treated with dignity and rights irrespective of where they may physically be located in the country”.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila had while submitting the report said that “We believe that reading the report, it will be implemented”.

He added that, if implemented, the report would go a long way in resolving the security challenges in the country.