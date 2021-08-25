Damola Davis is one to watch in 2021, with the London-based artiste among the new era of fast-rising UK-based afrobeat artistes taking the scene by storm.

His music is driven by a fusion sound of authentic afrobeat rhythms, mixed with his smooth vocal tones and melodic pop sensibilities, as well as influences from dancehall and black British music.

The London born- Ibadan bred artist has released a sophomore EP titled “The True Godzilla”. The 7-track album features previously released single “Melody” and “Controlla”. Damola fuses authentic Afrobeat rhythms, melodic synths, up-tempo beats, harmonious sound and even tones, inviting listeners to get more acquainted with him as he shares his story of persistence, whilst offering a unique perspective on the trending Afropop sound.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the name Godzilla, the fast-rising UK Afro beats star Damola says, “Godzilla isn’t just a nickname, it’s how I perceive my fearlessness and courage, I can’t be put in a musical box because I’m never scared to experiment or try out a new sound, and I want to keep making this Godzillian sound so my fans can feel the same way.”

Damola believes his music carries a lot of message because he has a lot in him which wants to be preached to others. He also wants to tell the stories of those who don’t have the voice or of people whose voice are not heard. He speaks to them through Godzilla to be brave to push the boundaries, as that’s the key to success.

Reforming a new age of Afro beats hitmakers, Damola Davis has already started aligning himself so to leave an outstanding impact on the Afro beats’ scene. His overall appearance might appear average, but his talents and his ­confidence in them – are not. Describing what sets his sound apart from others, he says;I would say the versatility and diversity in my sounds make my music unique. I don’t like to be put in a box musically, so I always fine tune and switch up my sound when the inspiration comes, but the vibe Damola Davis is the same. That’s why my fans keep coming back for more”.

As an avid learner, the self-taught artist has been drawing inspiration and musical notes from industry heavyweight such as Tuface, Wande Coal, Dbanj, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Adekunle Gold to name a few. “I’ve also been feeling the sounds of Mayorkun, Bella Shmurda, Fireboy, and Rema. These are just a few of the artists I have huge respect for and hopefully will work with some of them in the near future”, He says.

On what’s next for him, this artist has a whole load of tunes and vibes for us ‘back-to-back’ this year,“I have shot and released 2 videos for the songs on the EP already (Oshomo and Melody). Melody is the most recent video and it’s doing mad numbers on digital streaming platforms. I’ll be releasing a follow up single in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for that, this would see me also dropping a few more bangers to cap this successful year”, he closes off with.