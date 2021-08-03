.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone ‘C’ has arrested two persons after it intercepted three trucks conveying 6×20ft containers of logs of unprocessed timber.

This was contained in a release to newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday by the Zone ‘C’ Public Relations Officer, Mr Jerry Attah, adding that the arrest was made along the industrial road, Port- Harcourt.

He said the suspects contravened “Schedule 6 of the extant CET which comes with negative economic and environmental effects and must not be condoned.”

“On July 16, 2021, at about 2.00 pm, one of the surveillance teams of FOU Zone ‘C’, acting on credible intelligence trailed and intercepted three trucks conveying 6×20ft containers of logs of rough timber along the industrial road, Port- Harcourt.

“We also arrested two suspected smugglers who were attempting to export the unprocessed logs but they have been released on administrative bail.”

He alleged that the unprocessed logs, “Were about to be smuggled out of the country without clearance from the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, NEPC. The numbers of the containers include MSCU-3470637, MSDU-1497355, MEDU-9739916, MEDU-5627573, MSDU-6248794 and MEDU-6792783.

“NEPC is an agency of Government which takes note of products that are meant for exportation so that the proceeds can be repatriated accordingly. Unfortunately, NEPC is not aware of these logs and have not issued any Nigeria Export Proceeds form, further confirming, therefore, that the logs were about to be smuggled out, “Customs said.

