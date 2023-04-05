Customs seizes over N2bn worth of goods in 3 months; 13 suspects arrested in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Acting Comptroller, Federal Operations Unit, zone ‘C’, FOUC, Owerri, Kayode Kolade, on Wednesday paraded over N2 billion worth of seized contraband items between 25th January and 25th March 2023, as well as thirteen suspects arrested in connection with the seized items.

Kolade disclosed this to newsmen during the parade of the seized items at the FOUC, office in Owerri.

According to Customs, the locations where the items were seized include Asaba/Onitsha Expressway, Ewu-Auchi Road,

Asaba/Onitsha Road, Ihiala/Onitsha Road, patani/Bayelsa/PH expressway and Okada/Benin Expressway among others.

On the summary of detentions/seizures between 25th January and 25th March 2023. The general goods and quantity comptroller said: “Pangolin scales 5 sacks weighing 413.1KG

N523,356,390.00, Foreign Parboiled rice 484 BAGS OF 50KG each, 33,600,000.00, Cannabis Sativa (INDIAN HEMP) 398 sacks weighing 8,756KG and 2,308 parcels (1KG EACH) weighing 2,308KG (11,064KG) N885,120,000.00.

“CMC cough syrup with codeine

26 CTNS Containing 2,600 bottles

N15,600,000.00, Vehicles 3 units of exotic armored vehicles of N1,050,000,000.00, Used clothing

931 jumbo bales, N232,750,000.00

“Unregistered medicament

31 CTNS, N7,750,000.00, Tramadol

4 rolls containing 40 packs (10PK EACH)

N1,200,000.00, Used pneumatic tyres

540 PIECES, N8,100,000.00, Petroleum product 32 Jerrycans OF 25 LITRES EACH OF PMS, N200,000.00. Total N2,757,676,390.00.”

On how it happened, they said: “After reviewing and re-jigging our operational modalities based on the approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the unit lived up to its responsibility by intercepting various contrabands with a duty paid value (DPV) of Two Billion, Seven Hundred and Fifty-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety naira only (N2,757,676,390.00) between January 25 to March,25th 2023 making it two-month score card.

“Similarly, based on our intervention we recovered the sum of Sixty-One Million, Four Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand, One Hundred and Nine Naira only (N61,467,109.00) from demand notices raised based on some infractions discovered, making a cumulative sum of Two Billion, Eight Hundred and Nineteen Million, One Hundred and Forty-Three Thousand, Four Hundred and Ninety-Nine Naira only (N2,819,143,499.00) within the months under review.

“The DPV was derived from our detained and seized goods which include: five sacks of pangolin scales weighing 413.1kilograme, 398 sacks of cannabis sativa popularly known as Indian hemp weighing 8,7,56kg, and 2,308 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totalling 2,308kg, 26 cartons of CMC Cough Syrup with codeine 100mg containing 2,600 bottles, 3 units of exotic vehicles all bulletproof, 931 jumbo bales second-hand hand clothing, 484 bags of smuggled rice, 31 cartons of various medicaments including 4 rolls of ZH tramadol containing 40 packs, 540 pieces of used pneuma tires and 32 jerry cans of PMS (25litres each).

“Remarkably, the five sacks of pangolin scales weighing 413.1kilograme and the 11,064 kg the Indian hemp are the highest if not arguably the first seizure of such endangered species and hard drugs in the history of Federal Operations Unit Zone C.

“Effort towards combatting the illicit trade on endangered species is to ensure that such animals don’t go into extinction. Hence, Nigeria, a signatory to CITES (Convention on International Trade of Endangered Species) categorizes the scales under absolute prohibition making its importation or trade illegal globally.”

“While the predominantly white belly Pangolin scales were intercepted along Benin-Lagos expressway, the 398 sacks and 2,308 parcels of Indian hemp were intercepted at Ewu-Auchi road and Asaba/Onitsha Expressway respectively. Al, a 2x40ft containers number: MRSU 135969/6 and MAEU 356823/5 carrying 518 bales, and 392 Jumbo bales of used clothing mostly concealed in heavy-duty trucks, and buses were intercepted on the ong Benin/Okada axis and Umueka/Aba Road respectively.

“The 26 cartons of cough syrup with codeine, and 31 cartons of unregistered medicaments including trauma were all intercepted along Asaba/Onitsha Expressway. The 484 bags of 50kg each of the foreign parboiled rice were interceptions at the -Okada expressway. The three exotic armored vehicles without customs documents and End User Certificate intercepted patani/Bayelsa/PHExpresswayy and Okada/Benin Expressway Okada/Benin Expressway include two Toyota Land Cruiser 2022 models and One BMW 2022 model.

“540 pieces of used pneuma tires were also intercepted along Ihiala/Onitsha road and Cross River waterside. All the intercepted items above were based on credible intelligence as they maneuvered to beat the system from our colleagues within the Southwest zone. Thirteen (13) suspects were arrested in connection to these detentions/seizures,” Customs said.