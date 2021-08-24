Three persons were reported to have died of COVID-19 within the last two weeks in Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, who made the revelation, said the state had also taken delivery of 46,000 doses of Moderna vaccine to be administered to residents to strengthen their antibodies.

He warned that those who had taken the first or second dose of Astrazeneca vaccine shouldn’t represent themselves for the present one.

Disclosing this in Ado Ekiti Monday, Filani said: “Three persons have died of COVID-19 within the last two weeks, two were men above 75 years and the third one was a relatively young lady of 45. And these were people who presented themselves late for treatment.

“We are getting more cases in Ekiti because we are improving on our testing capacity and there is nothing to worry about. As of now, 12 states still have higher positivity rate than Ekiti.

“The state has created about 845 testing centres with about 3,000 rapid diagnostic kids being made available to our general hospitals and private healthcare facilities in the 16 local government areas of the state.

“We also have emergency operation centres across the Local Governments and their activities are synchronised, so that we can know what exactly are happening in those Local Governments.

He said the state had received 46,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. “These vaccines are safe and very efficient. Let me point out that out of 183 confirmed cases we got in May, only one had taken first dose Astrazeneca jab, which shows that the vaccines can save lives.”

Ondo records 70 new cases of Delta variant

Similarly, chairman of the Ondo State Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, said yesterday that 70 new cases of the pandemic has been recorded in the state.

Fatusi, who is the Vice Chancellor of University of Medical Sciences, UNIMEDTH, lamented that the people of the state are not observing COVID-19 protocols noting that the pandemic is around in “deadlier form.”

He said this in Akure, Ondo State while addressing top civil servants in the state.

Declaring that the Delta variant was a reality, the chairman added that 35 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Fatusi pointed out that seven persons were currently admitted at the state’s isolation centres while 24 cases were being monitored.

While specifically appealing to civil servants in the state” to help save lives by ensuring that they adhere to laid down protocols, he urged the people of the state to always wear face mask as well as wash their hands regularly.

Fatusi however ruled out the possibility of declaring a lockdown in the State following the new cases of the pandemic.

He said: “There will be no civil service when people are dying. Civil servants should make it a duty for visitors to wear face mask. Let us do our part of the battle.

“There have been COVID 19 related deaths. An associated of mine died at FMC Owo. Once we see a little rise in the hospital it suggests a rise in the community.

“Lock down is a double edged sword particularly for developing countries. When we have lockdown, the massive economic implication is significant.

“Lockdown is not what we need. If we come to a choice between life and lockdown, the choice will be lockdown. We should not get to that point.

“The two jabs of vaccines does not guarantee you will not have COVID-19. The likelihood of death or severe cases is low after taking the two jabs.

“People are not observing COVID-19 protocols. We do not need punitive measures because there is a law in place. COVID-19 is around in a deadlier form.”

Vanguard News Nigeria