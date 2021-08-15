President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA–IN compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines, President Muhammadu Buhari and members of his entourage to the United Kingdom have gone into quarantine.

This was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Sunday.

.

According to him the decision for Buhari to go into quarantine was in accordance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines for international travel.

Unconfirmed reports have it that upon his arrival at the United Kingdom, the President was seen in close contact with some officials of the Nigeria High Commission in London who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The entire Nigerian High Commission in Central London was said to be incomplete lockdown for 10 days in observation which is required from the authorities in the United Kingdom.

According to Mallam Shehu, “Mr. President and all of those on his delegation will isolate in line with NCDC guidelines for international travel. They all tested yesterday (Friday) and will follow up with another test in due course.”

Members of the President’s delegation to the UK included the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar and the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Munguno (retd).

Recall that the Minister of State for Education, Chief Nwajiuba returned to Nigeria about three weeks ago after the Education Summit in London and participated in the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting on Wednesday and also in briefing journalists at the end of the meeting.

Besides, some of the Nigeria delegation left London after the Summit about three weeks ago, while the President remained to see his doctors for medical check-up.

President Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on July 26 to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 and following that went to see his medical doctors.

It has been argued in some quarters that the decision by President Buhari to go into quarantine may reduce activities needing his physical consultation with aides as during the period he would be cut off from physical interaction with others.

It may also delay efforts to resolve the leadership crisis in the ruling All Processes Congress, APC, which borders on the legitimacy of the Mai Mala Buni leadership of the party.

It was, however, not indicated how long President Buhari would be in quarantine and the nature of activities he would be able to do while in isolation.