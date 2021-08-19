A Grade I Area Court in Karu, Abuja aA 35-year-old man, Japhet Gideon, who allegedly stole electrical cables from a resort, be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Guzape, Asokoro, Abuja, with criminal conspiracy, mischief and theft.

The judge, Isa Anas, ordered that the defendant be remanded until Sept. 6, pending the conclusion of the police investigation, for possible recovery of the stolen item and tracing of other suspects.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr Olarewaju Osho told the court that the complainant, Ifeanyi Onyekachi of Root Resort and Residence, Asokoro, reported the matter at the Asokoro Police Station on Aug. 8.

He said that the defendant and five other men, now at large, entered the Resort, cut and stole the electrical cables.

Osho stated further that the defendant was caught in the act, while his accomplices escaped and that during police investigation, the defendant confessed to the crime.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 327, and 288 of the Penal Code.

Vanguard News Nigeria