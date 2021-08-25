…I’m PDP’s authentic acting chairman — Akinwonmi

…I’m fully in charge — Nazif

…NWC meeting postponed indefinitely, NEC meeting holds Friday

…Restrain Buni as APC chair, party member tells court

By Emma Amaize & Dirisu Yakubu

THE crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, took a dramatic turn as the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, and Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Sulaiman Nazif, yesterday, disagreed over who should step in to preside over the affairs of the party.

A Rivers State High Court order had restrained the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Consequently, the National Working Committee, NWC, meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed indefinitely.

These came on a day the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress, APC, deepened as a party member from Delta State, Mr. Christian Abeh, urged a Federal High Court sitting at Asaba, Delta State, to restrain the party from allowing Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State to parade himself as the party’s Executive Chairman, Caretaker/ Committee of the National Convention Planning Committee.

Despite his ill health, Akinwonmi, who is PDP Deputy National Chairman (South), however, assumed the leadership of the party until the crisis is resolved.

Also relying on the provision of the PDP Constitution, Akinwonmi said: “Section 45 (2) of the constitution of the PDP empowers me to summon and preside over the party meetings in the absence of the national chairman.

“Our attention was drawn yesterday (Monday) evening to a court order which purports to restrain our national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus from summoning and presiding over the meetings of the organs of the party.

“In the foregoing circumstances, as deputy national chairman (South) of the PDP, after due consultations and in the exercise of the aforesaid powers, hereby deem it fit and proper to postpone the National Working Committee meeting earlier scheduled for today (Tuesday) till further notice to allow for broader consultations in the overall interest of our party.”

I’m in charge, says Nazif

Though Akinwonmi, in a statement, announced the postponement of the NWC meeting earlier scheduled for Tuesday, Nazif, alongside other working committee members, met briefly at the party’s secretariat and announced himself as the acting national chairman of the party.

Addressing newsmen, Nazif said: “Members of the NWC, we have a valid court order from a High Court in Degema, Rivers state, removing Secondus as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as well as National Chairman of our great party.

“A court has also ordered that from the 23rd of August (Monday) 2021, Prince Uche Secondus should stop parading himself as a National Chairman. The NWC hereby complies fully with the court order.

“Consequently, the NWC hereby calls for an emergency NEC meeting on Friday, 27th August 2021, at 10 AM prompt to deliberate on matters affecting the party.

“You are all aware that PDP is a law-abiding party, a party that follows due process. So we have received this order and this is it (dangling a white sheet of paper)

“On this note, I, hereby, take full charge of the PDP as Chairman in an acting capacity.”

Advancing reasons for taking over the affairs of the party, Nazif said: “We have waited this morning for the deputy national chairman (South), who has been incapacitated, who has not been attending NWC meeting in the last nine months and I believe there was a communication with the deputy national chairman (South).

“I believe all the leaders of this party, the owners of this party, will be in attendance at the NEC meeting, including our governors, former presiding officers to deliberate on all pending issues.”

I’m authentic acting national chairman — Akinwonmi

But three hours after Nazif’s departure, Akinwonmi made a grand entry into the Wadata Plaza, national secretariat of the PDP.

Akinwonmi, who was accompanied by the 2019 governorship candidate of the party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, said: “I am a man of peace, not a man of crisis. PDP has a good succession order. There is order here. The chairman is followed by the deputy national chairman one (South), followed by the deputy national chairman two (north).”

Referring to the meeting earlier presided over by deputy national chairman (North) of the party, Senator Nazif, the acting national chairman said: “Everything conducted while I was not here is null and void. At the appropriate time, we will call on a meeting of National Executive Committee, NEC and the Board of Trustees, BoT.’’

Akinwonmi added that he played no part in the fate that befell Secondus.

While faulting Nazif, who described him as incapacitated, Akinwonmi said: “Sickness is not a friend of anybody. I was on my way to Wadata Plaza when I had stroke in my car. I was at the Cidacrest hospital for three months. Anybody can be sick but I am getting back and better. It was not my making to be sick.

Restrain Buni as APC chair, party member tells court

Meanwhile, in an originating summons by his counsel, O.E. Emetanjo, against the party, secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe and Buni, the applicant, who is interested in contesting the position of APC national chairman, asked the court to restrain the party from allowing Buni to hold the position of National Executive Chairman, Caretaker/Committee of All Progressives Congress.

No date has been fixed for hearing of the matter.

The reliefs sought are: “A Declaration that the Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, cannot be the Governor of Yobe state and remain as Executive Chairman, National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress.

“A Declaration that the appointment of Governor of Yobe State,Mr. Mai Mala Buni, as Executive Chairman of the Caretaker/Committee of the National Convention Planning Committee of All Progressives Congress, offends Section 183 of the 1999 constitution.

“A declaration that all decisions/actions taken by Governor of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni as Executive Chairman/National Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress and Executive Chairman of the Caretaker/Committee of the National Convention Planning Committee of APC are null and void.”

Vanguard News Nigeria