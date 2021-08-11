Canadian-based Nigerian actress-cum-comedienne, Chelsea Wemimo Coker, popularly known as Iya Ibadan, who has distinguished herself with her comedic character has continued to warm herself into the hearts of her fans, as she has proved to be a versatile entertainer.

The comedienne has expanded her frontiers into all divisions of the entertainment industry, as well as exploring her expertise as an entrepreneur through the establishment of her brand Panache Creative INC, Panache Studios Ltd, and Panachedolls Beauty.

The CEO of the striving brand is prominently described as a fashion icon, beautician, and businesswoman.

Iya Ibadan has featured in different Nollywood movies, and also acted alongside Shaffy Bello, Jibola Dabo, Taiwo Obileye, Jide Kosoko, Lillian Esoro. Adedimeji Lateef, Adeyela Adebola (Lizzy Jay), Korede Wealth Obasan, and Nosa Obaseki, among others.

In a bid to showcase her endeared passion for the promotion of the culture of her home country, Iyaibadan as she is fondly called produced her first movie entitled, “Culture”, where she played the lead role as Tinuade Benson in 2018. She has also produced and featured in movies such as “Last Card”, “Iceberg, while she is currently working on another movie project.

The Lagos State-born- now Canadian Citizen entertainer, who has spent most of her adulthood in London, United Kingdom, before relocating to Canada, has a Diploma in Acting for Camera and Voiceover at Seneca College, Ontario, Canada. She has another Diploma in Social Service Work at Seneca College, Ontario, Canada, and a Bachelor Degree in Human Rights and Equity Studies [Hons], at York University, Ontario, Canada. She is also an aesthetic beautician in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

