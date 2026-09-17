Trade Fair Market calm as police probe protest

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government and the state Police Command have assured traders, foreign investors and members of the public that normalcy has returned to the International Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, Lagos, following a protest by local traders over the alleged involvement of Chinese nationals in retail trading.

The assurance came as the police said efforts were underway to identify and arrest those alleged to have participated in the demonstration.

The protest reportedly occurred at the Auto Spare Parts and Machinery Dealers Association (ASPMDA) section of the Trade Fair Complex, where some local traders carried placards calling for an end to Chinese involvement in retail trading within the market.

The traders had expressed concerns that some foreign retailers were allegedly bypassing established distribution channels and selling directly to consumers at prices they considered unfair to local businesses.

Speaking during an assessment of the situation at the complex, the Area E Commander of the Lagos State Police Command, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chike Oti, said the situation was under control.

“I want to assure all Nigerians and foreign investors that there is peace, security, and tranquillity within the complex,” Oti said.

He described the protest as the action of a small group of individuals and said the police were taking steps to apprehend those involved.

“This is just the handiwork of a few miscreants, a few disgruntled fellows in the market—a handful of them that went the other way.

“They have been cautioned and arrests will be made as soon as possible. There’s no problem; everything is peaceful, okay, and calm,” he said.

Chairman of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area, Prince Lanre Sanusi, also said a joint security team comprising the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria Immigration Service had assessed the situation at the complex.

Sanusi said there was no ongoing conflict between Nigerian traders and Chinese nationals operating in the market, adding that security agencies and local authorities remained in control.

“We are just here to let the community, Lagosians, Nigerians, and everybody around the world know that here in Amuwo-Odofin, Trade Fair Market, ASPMDA, we don’t have any problem between the traders—Chinese and the Nigerians here. Everything is fine,” he said.

President of ASPMDA, Nnamdi Emechebe, said the market leadership had held meetings with stakeholders to address grievances and prevent misinformation following the protest.

He described the demonstration as a minor incident that was brought under control shortly after it began.

“You know, the news has gone very viral. We even held further meetings this morning to harmonise all issues. I’m assuring the rest of the world and Nigerians at large that there’s no issue in ASPMDA Plaza,” Emechebe said.

He said the market leadership remained committed to maintaining peace and ensuring that trading activities continued without disruption.

Meanwhile, the police reiterated that violent disruptions and unauthorised shutdowns of market activities would not be tolerated.

The command said it would maintain a visible security presence within the Trade Fair Complex to protect lives, property and commercial activities.