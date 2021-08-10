College staff allegedly rapes student in file room

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command said it had arrested an administrative staff of College of Health Technology, Ilese, Ijebu, Olawale Jamiu, for allegedly having unlawful carnal knowledge of a student of the College (name withheld).

The command spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital.

According to Oyeyemi, the 39-year old randy College staff was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional headquarters by the management of the college. The police spokesman explained that they reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect.

The statement read, “On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her”.

“The victim there and then reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school”.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Ilese Division CSP Amuda Ajibola detailed his detectives to the College where the suspect was promptly arrested. On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act,” he said.

Oyeyemi noted that the victim had been taken to State Hospital, Ijebu Ode for medical treatment.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

