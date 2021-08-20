A group, the North-Central Youth Amalgamation (NCYA) has tasked the people of the North-Central to support the military in its efforts to tackle all forms of security challenges confronting the region.

In a press release signed Thursday by its president Brown Longjohn and Vice-president Aminat Bako, the group said the recent Chief of Defence Staff Interactive Session with Retired Senior Military Officers in the North Central Geopolitical zone will restore peace and stability to the region.

NCYA while condemning the activities of bad elements sowing seeds of discord in the region, said pockets of ethnic, religious and herders/farmers clashes in Benue and plateau states is having a negative toll on economic activities in the region.

The press release said: “We urge youths and the good people of the North-Central to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria in restoring peace and stability in the region.

“The recent Chief of Defence Staff Interactive Session with Retired Senior Military Officers in the North Central Geopolitical zone is a testimony of determination by the present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to restore peace in the region and other parts of the country. It is therefore a welcome development.

“Our people should know that no one will come and develop our region, but ourselves, it therefore becomes expedient that we eschew all forms of bitterness and come together. We can’t continue to kill and maim each other.

“We use this opportunity to commend the Military for how it is subduing Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters to a standstill, we, therefore, urge our people to support ongoing military operations in the North-Central so the region will be made hot for enemies of the country.”

Vanguard News Nigeria