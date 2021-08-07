By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has extended best wishes to Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige, as he turns 69.

The President in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said he joined “the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity, wishing him greater health, strength and sound mind.”

According to the statement,” As he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours.”