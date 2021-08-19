By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo State High Court on Thursday presided over by Justice Victoria. C. Isiguzo, struck out an application for stay of execution brought by Victor Oye, seeking to stop an earlier judgement which ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to recognize Chukwuma Umeoji, as the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, governorship candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

But the court granted Oye the leave to appeal but did not grant him the order of stay of execution as requested against the judgement earlier delivered by Justice B. C. Iheka in favour of Umeoji.

