The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has described as baseless, allegations that the Federal Government is working on a plans to Islamise and “Fulanise” Nigeria.

The BMO said this in a statement by its Secretary, Mr Cassidy Madueke on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that allegations had no place in reality.

Madueke was reacting to allegations of Islamisation by a retired Navy Commodore Kunle Olawunmi and Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

He said the allegations were tools being employed by those who seek to divide Nigerians along ethnic and religious lines.

“Those making these incredible claims have neither evidence nor facts to back their words and should shut up, there is in fact, no such agenda in place,’’ he said.

Madueke said hat it was impossible to implement any such notorious agenda in Nigeria with hundreds of ethnic groups and two major religions divided almost equally across the country’s population.

He said it was embarrassing to note that people who should appreciate the structure and character of Nigeria’s heterogenous society were those in the forefront of spreading such allegations.

Madueke stressed that there was no such Islamisation nor Fulanisation agenda, adding that the whole thing was a figment of the imaginations of its creators.

According to him, the plans of those spreading the allegations is to sow seeds of division among Nigerians who have lived peacefully with one another for centuries.

“The concept of these agendas sit well with those who are hell-bent on pitching Nigerians against each other and breeding tension among the people,’’ he said.

Madueke advised that Nigerians must consciously resist and reject these elements of division and their messages while continuing to live peacefully with one another. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria