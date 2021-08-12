Benue massacre: Three months after, Igbo speaking villages hold mass burial for victims of alleged herdsmen attack

Distributes over N12 million, clothes, food items to bereaved families

Ebonyi Government is still taking care of victims – Ebonyi Commissioner for Security

Affected Communities should defend themselves – Ado LGA Chair

By Peter Okutu

BARELY three months after many Izhi-speaking indigenes of Ebonyi extraction were allegedly killed by marauding Fulani herdsmen at Ekile Ward of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, the souls of the victims can now rest, following a mass burial service conducted in their honour.

The affected villages include Ndigwe, Ataloga, Odokem, Ekile, Nduobasi, Ekpufu and Obakota.

Vanguard had reported the killing of the defenceless rural dwellers by over 300 herdsmen who attacked the Izhi speaking community in the early hours of the penultimate day of Sunday, 30th May 2021.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State who visited the affected area and expressed worry over the development added: “What I saw this afternoon is nothing but an act of wickedness and Satanism. I do not know for any reason why people should be raping two-year-old children, putting a knife on one-year-old, killing little children, killing fathers and mother’s for what reason.”

In a telephone chat with Vanguard, the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Security, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha explained that the State Government was still taking care of the victims of the attack at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, FETHA.

The Commissioner noted that the government of Engr David Umahi will not forget her citizens residing in Benue State charged the Benue Government to provide adequate security for the people.

To further ameliorate the condition of the bereaved families, Oha Izhi, the apex socio-cultural body in Izhi Nnodo Ekumaenyi Clan, Thursday through the Izhi Crisis Management Committee held a mass burial service for the 117 persons killed by the marauding herdsmen in Nduobashi and other villages of Ndiegu Ishieke Community of Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The event which was held at Ndugo High School in Ndiegu Ishieke Community in the area was officiated by the Chairman of Izhi Crisis Committee, Rev Fr Vincent Odom.

Fr Odom who condoled the bereaved families for the loss of their lovely ones advised them to put their trust in God, be fervent in prayers, be hardworking and stronger in unity while combating their current predicament.

The Chairman expressed optimism that the people would overcome and recover from their condition in no distant time. He assured them of God’s ever-abiding protection and intervention.

The Secretary of the expanded Izhi Crisis Management Committee, Dr Friday Nkwede with Rev. Fr. James Nwophoke, other Izhi priests and pastors who shared the palliatives to the victims, urged them to be security-conscious and always take appropriate action to avert the reoccurrence of such nefarious incidence.

Interacting with newsmen, the General Secretary of Oha Izhi Nnodo, Dr John Nkwuda also advised the community people not to compromise in working towards changing the negative narratives which resulted in the loss of their loved ones and properties.

He, however, pledged to sponsor four children, each from one of the four affected villages including Nduobashi, Odeke, Ekpuphu and Obakota to diploma level in his school, Model Institute of Health Technology in Iboko, Izhi Local Government Area of the state.

The Publicity Secretary of Oha Izhi Nnodo, Apostle Benjamin Obaji who advocated for oneness, solidarity and peaceful co-existence among the people, charged them to utilise all advice given to them and work harder to assuage the unbearable losses by trusting in God for a change.

Apostle Obaji noted that over 117 people from the community were killed by the marauding herdsmen during their merciless attack on Sunday 30th May 2021.

The Oha Izhi Spokesman also disclosed that “just a few out of over 92 injured people from the community were still in the hospital, whereas others had returned home and equally honoured the event.”

Other Executives of Oha Izhi and members of the committee, Chief Mrs Charity Ikebe and Prof Adaeze Nwuzor while speaking on behalf of the female folks, appreciated Oha Izhi, the state government, individuals and different groups who assisted the people at the time of the attack.

Nevertheless, the Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Chief Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga, ably represented by the Coordinator Mbeke Development Centre, Hon Michael Njoku equally thanked the Committee for coming to the rescue of her council people.

Nwogbaga pledged her administration’s continuous assistance to the people in order to overcome the scourges of the unfortunate attack.

While giving a vote of thanks, the Town Union President of Ndiegu Ishieke Autonomous Community, Mr Joseph Nwidembia, appreciated the committee, the entire Izhi Nnodo clan and the government of Ebonyi State under the leadership of Governor David Nweze Umahi for their prompt responses and continuous assistance to the affected community even as the herders’ attack.

The Town President also called for government assistance to enable them to cope academically, health-wise, have a standard road network and strong internal security outfit in the area.

The event was attended by numerous members of the committee including Chief Boniface Ezzagu – First Vice Chairman Oha Izhi, Barr Chigozie Nwankwo – President Izhi Lawyers Forum, Prince Andrew Ekpe Nwiga – Assistant Secretary Oha Izhi Nnodo, Rev Dr Nicodemus Nwakpakpa, Hon. Solomon Uzoke – Secretariary Izhi Tehu Foundation, among others witnessed a large turnout especially from the victim’s families.

Vanguard reports that not less than twelve million Naira (N12, 000, 000) which was raised by the illustrious sons and daughters of Izhi clans was disbursed and distributed to the victim’s families, including clothes, food items and other materials to cushion the effects of the herder’s devastating attack on poor innocent Ebonyi citizens.

The exercise was coordinated by Izhi Crisis Management Committee on the platform of Oha Izhi Nnodo.

In a related development, Mr James Oche, the Executive Chairman of Ado Local Government of Benue State has charged the people of the local government to rise up in self-defence of their lives. He has said, the era of remaining arms folded in the face of annihilation was over.

Mr Oche stated this in a media chat with journalists yesterday in Igumale while reacting to the killing of over 100 persons in various Igbo speaking communities of Ado Local Government.

The Chairman further expressed concern over the growing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) under his domain and noted that the figure has risen from 2000 to nearly 5000 yesterday.

Recall that in the early hours of Sunday, May 30th, 2021, armed Fulani herdsmen and their mercenaries in their hundreds concomitantly attacked several communities of Ado Local Government killing no fewer than 100 persons as at press time.

It took the timely intervention of the Operation Whirlstroke Military Outfit, having been called by the Chairman to repel further attacks.

The tragedy sparked sorrow among the people and has prompted the chairman’s call for self defence in the protection of the lives and properties of the people.

Meanwhile, sources close to Vanguard gathered that the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom had directed the Whirlstroke team to comb the nearby forests in order to arrest the perpetrators and bring them to book.

