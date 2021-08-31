BBNAIJA Shine Ya Eyes: Did Big Brother use and dump Maria?

Maria

By Damilola Ogunsakin

Many Big Brother Naija reality show viewers are of the opinion that Big Brother used and dumped Maria without properly rewarding her before her eviction from the house.

Recall that the former air hostess and realtor, Maria Chike; 23-year-old lawyer, Jumoke Adedoyi, JMK, and 26-year-old Kaduna-born Sammie were, on Sunday, evicted from the reality TV show.

Maria’s eviction came as a shock to both the viewers and her fellow housemates as no one expected it.

After her eviction, some viewers took to social media to drag Big Brother for ‘using Maria to promote the show’.

Maria’s stay in the house was adventurous and she attracted a lot of fans.

How It Started

After female housemates were introduced, Big Brother revealed that two among the 22 housemates were wild cards, who are to go without the housemates having a clue.

On Sunday, August 1, the housemates were asked to figure out who the fake housemates were so they would be evicted.

If the housemates guessed correctly, the wild cards would be evicted. If they guessed wrong, the wild cards would be given the power to nominate for eviction, while remained in the house to compete for the N90 million grand prize.

On Thursday, July 29, Maria and Pere were unveiled to viewers as the wild cards. During one of the Dairy Room sessions, Big Brother revealed some wild card clues to two housemates, Emmanuel Umoh and Tega Dominic.

However, the housemates failed to make the right guess as they picked Liquorose and Jay Paul. This made Pere and Maria join the 20 housemates to compete for the prize money.

Her Adventure

Maria was a Deputy to the third Head of House, Major General Pere, as he is fondly called by viewers because of his authoritative leadership trait.

During her reign as a deputy HOH, on day 20 she was banned from the Head of House lounge for two weeks.

According to Big Brother, Maria broke Head of House’s room rules by inviting Peace and Liquorose into the room.

This ban stopped her from having access to the HOH lounge when she (Maria) emerged as the fourth Head of House.

During her Diary Session with Big Brother, she was told there will be no eviction the coming Sunday and there won’t be public voting.

However, she’s to keep this to herself and convince her fellow housemates that Biggie had scrapped the nomination for that weed and she had the power to evict two housemates, and this will be based on how they impress her.

A writing pad and pen were provided to her to help sell her story. She was told to create a scoring/ranking system.

But she was told not to turn housemates into slaves. Big brother promised to reward her if she is successful, while there will be consequences if she fails.

Maria took up crying action while coming out from the Diary Room, which made the other housemates pity her.

She told her fellow housemates that she had been given veto power to put up two of the housemates for eviction, which is really a big decision for her to make.

That week, Maria gave viewers an Oscar-level performance. Due to her success, Big Brother rewarded her with Abeg naira.

Her Strike, Nomination and Eviction

On Saturday, after the party, Maria took off her microphone and instructed Pere to remove his because she wanted to tell him something.

On Monday, August 23, Big Brother gave Maria, Pere and JMK a strike each for microphone infringement after playing a tape of their infringement to the housemates in the lounge.

As part of their punishment, Big Brother barred them from competing in the Head of House games for 2 weeks, he denied them access to the Head of House lounge and he also denied them veto power which can allow the Head of House to save them from eviction.

So it was not surprising that many were shocked when Maria got the booth and felt she was was just a tool in the hands of Biggie.

Week five o…

Vanguard News Nigeria