By Ayo Onikoyi,

Having failed to identify the two wild cards who were not supposed to be in the House, the 20 other Housemates were put on the spot by Big Brother as the two wild cards, Maria and Pere had to nominate four Housemates each for eviction.

After an agonizing few minutes, Maria nominated Yerins, Beatrice, Jaypaul, and Whitemoney. Pere, who also seemed to have a difficult time choosing four housemates to put up for possible eviction eventually came up with a list of four. He also chose Beatrice and Yerins. He added Niyi and Whitemoney to complete his four nominations.

In a surprising twist, the Head of House, Boma, used his veto power to save Jaypaul and replaced him with Yousef, immediately placing the latter up for possible eviction. In the same breath, Boma appointed Jackie-B as his deputy Head of House. She gracefully accepted the position.

Beatrice, Yerins, Whitemoney, Yousef, and Niyi were immediately put up for possible eviction. At least one of them will be evicted during the live eviction show today at 7 pm. Their fans would have to rally to save their favourites.

