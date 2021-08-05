By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA BAYELSA State government has promised to look into a proposal aimed at integrating the second, third and fourth class chieftaincy stools into the state traditional rulers council.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo stated this when he received in audience members of the Traditional Rulers Integrated of Bayelsa State at his office in Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo, in a statement, explained that there was need for government to properly integrate the various traditional stools in the state for better communication and synergy.

His words, “We believe that we need to upgrade the traditional institution so that you can play a more functional and strategic role to get our communities better administered.

“Morality has been eroded because the prominence of the traditional rulers was diluted. We are trying to see how we can oxygenate the traditional institution for them to play the role expected of them.

“As a government, we believe that the traditional rulers need to play a very prominent role. If we watch very well, with the decline of the role traditional rulers, there is also a corresponding decline in morality, and once the threshold of morality is below what society anticipates, that society gets into trouble.

“On our part, the Bayelsa State government places much premium on the traditional institution and it desires to build synergy with traditional rulers and elevate them to community administrators.

“We will look into your demands because equity is the fertilizer of tranquility in society. Your request for your stipends to be reviewed is justified. I will relay your demands to my boss, the governor of Bayelsa State, on the amalgamated traditional rulers council you are demanding for.

“We want that synergy to be fuelled. The plain truth is that successive governments up till the Senator Seriake Dickson administration in this state did not give you the prominence you deserve. We are trying to amplify it, so that the traditional rulers can be given a fair treatment to play their role.”

Responding to the requests of the royal fathers, he reminded them that their role as custodians of custom and peace in their different domains was more important than some of the things they demand.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Traditional Rulers Integrated of Bayelsa State, His Royal Highness, Chief Emmanuel Emberru called on the state government to prevailing on the first-class monarchs to carry other classes of traditional rulers along in the scheme of things.

READ ALSO: Drama as two traditional rulers disagree over proposed varsity location

Chief Emberru, who is the Amadaowei of Aduku Community in Sagbama Local Government Area, also pleaded for an upward review of the monthly stipends of second, third, and fourth class traditional rulers in the state.

In another development, the Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has renewed his call on youths of the state to shun cultism and invest their time and energy in productive ventures.

He made the call at separate meetings with the Ofoni Youths in Diaspora led by Mr Sapele Lawrence and the Ekeremor Youth Forum under the leadership of Comrade Richard Lawyer.

Vanguard News Nigeria