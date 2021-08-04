.

The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky has officially made its debut in Nigeria. The two-day grand unveiling events took place in Abuja and Lagos. With this launch, The Balvenie joins the luxury whisky category in Nigeria.

The Balvenie Single Malt Whisky was engineered by 76-year-old Scottish Malt Master David Stewart, who dedicated the last 54 years of his life to the Scotch whisky industry, receiving an MBE (Member of the order of the British Empire) award from her majesty, the Queen Elizabeth II in 2016. He is renowned all over the world for his groundbreaking work particularly around ‘cask finishes’ for The Balvenie and quite a number of award-winning whiskies enjoyed and adored by drinkers all over the world.

The launch events brought like-minded individuals together to exclusively experience the Balvenie Whisky for the first time through tastings and cigar pairings alongside a variety of fine cuisine and whisky-infused cocktails.

The host, Kachi Stephanie Offiah, shared a brief history of the making of The Balvenie, followed by the brand’s East USA Brand Ambassador, Naomi Leslie, who joined the celebration virtually to offer insight to what makes the Whisky special. The guests were treated to flawless performances from foremost singer, Ric Hassani, followed by an electric performance from Johnny Drille, as well as special sets from the eclectic soul music band, The Blues Project, that had everyone dancing all night.

Speaking about the launch, Country Manager Nigeria, William Grant & Sons, Frances Nwosa, said: “The Balvenie embodies unparalleled mastery and skill in the art of whisky making, having an incredible depth of flavor that is rich, luxuriously smooth and underpinned by a distinctive character. These unique features are attributable to centuries-old craftsmanship, making these Whiskies an award-winning range.”

“We are, therefore, excited to launch The Balvenie in Nigeria, which is a key market for us, as it is home to many whisky lovers. We are thrilled to be able to expose our people to a new and unique whisky experience which is more luxurious and distinct, and we are confident that it would not only stand out but would be highly embraced and enjoyed by consumers alike.”

The Balvenie Whisky core range comprises The Balvenie Doublewood 12 (Aged 12 Years), The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 (aged 14 years), The Balvenie Doublewood 17 (aged 17 years), and The Balvenie Portwood (aged 21 years), among others. Its distillery has been handcrafting whisky for more than 125 years and is made from casks that have stood the test of time. The Balvenie Doublewood 12 &Caribbean Cask14 are now available in major distribution outlets in Lagos and Abuja and is soon to be available across Nigeria.