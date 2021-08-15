By Dirisu Yakubu

National chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday, said subtle rigging of the 2023 general elections by the All Progressives Congress, APC, may have begun.

Secondus made the allegation in a statement made available to newsmen and signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi.

According to the statement, “every indication point to the unfortunate fact that President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, APC are not working towards conducting free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.”

Secondus was reacting to a media report at the weekend showing that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is halting its procurement of e- voting machines ahead of 2023 because of the rejection of electronic mode of transmission of results by the National Assembly.

The PDP chair noted that since the existing Electoral Act and the Constitution gives unilateral powers to INEC to conduct credible elections in Nigeria, it does not need National Assembly position to do its legitimate duties.

The statement read: “From all indications, INEC is trying to abdicate its constitutionally assigned responsibilities of conducting free, fair and transparent elections hiding under the cover of delayed amended Electoral Act or rejection of e-transmission of results.

“Nigerians and democratic observers globally are watching INEC ahead of 2023 and it will be disastrous if the Independent electoral body dances to the antics of the ruling party.”

He added if INEC was able to conduct governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states in September and October in 2020 respectively without the amended Electoral Act, same is still possible across the country.

This is even as he expressed the readiness of the PDP to do everything legal to ensure that the will of the people is not compromised in the 2023 elections.

The PDP chairman further urged Nigerians of all walks of life to work toward the conduct of free, fair and credible polls, adding that anything short of that would be disastrous for the nation.

