By Ibrahim Wuyo, Kaduna

The Chairman of the Congress Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna state, Hon. Abubakar Adamu Madibbo has described the conduct of ward congress across the state as free and fair.



He said at a press conference in Kaduna on Sunday, that the exercise was free of any rancour and excos emerged through consensus in accordance with the constitution of the party.

According to Modibbo, the Ward Congress which took place in all the 255 wards of the State was free and fair.

He said, “the state adopted a consensus model for the congress and it was excellently carried out without any form of violence.”

“On our arrival in Kaduna state after our inauguration by the National Secretariat on the 28th July, we met with the leader of the party in the state, Governor Nasir El-Rufai and other party stakeholders. After then, they held their own stakeholders meeting too and they unanimously adopted consensus as to the mode for the Ward Congress as stipulated by the party’s constitution.”

“We thereafter set up a three-man committee across the 255 wards for the affirmation, which was done yesterday, 31st day of July 2021.”

“As you may be aware, this committee is a seven-man Committee, so we divided ourselves into three and we went to at least two-thirds of the wards in the state to monitor the process.”

“The process was transparent, free and fair and we have not received any complaint from even a single individual or group across the state. We can say that the process was 99.9 per cent successful,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria