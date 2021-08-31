By Damilola Okeowo

Albino Foundation of Nigeria has said that majority of People Living with Albinism, PWA, in Nigeria suffer a high level of discrimination in the country.

In a statement, the Foundation disclosed that many Nigerians with albinism live in poverty and cannot afford education and basic healthcare.

According to the statement, relatively few cases of attacks against persons with albinism have been reported.

“A study conducted in 2018 found 50 percent of persons with albinism interviewed process mental health issues. Another discovery concluded that in South-West Nigeria, negative myths greatly affect how persons with albinism are treated in sexual relationships. Individuals with albinism are also treated as outcasts, and in the field of employment

“Many who have managed to secure jobs work in special interest organizations. It is discovered that when a person with albinism own a corporation, the government may intervene by employing another individual without albinism in order to avoid poor business outcomes resulting from discrimination

“Albinism, a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition found in both men and women, presents as a lack of melanin pigmentation in hair, skin and eyes, causing vulnerability to the sun and bright light.

“As a result` almost all people with albinism are visually impaired and are prone to developing skin cancer.

“Challenges of People Living with Albinism (PWA) and the struggle to live beyond the skin color, stigmatization, myths and the health challenges such as, crossed eyes, rapid eyes movements, impaired vision or blindness, sensitivity to light and sun exposure cannot be overemphasized.

“There is the challenge of stigmatization, discrimination, abuse, dehumanization and sometimes brutal killings for money rituals. People being plunged into poverty during the COVID-19 pandemic have led to an increase in killing of people with albinism.

“Sunburn is one of the most serious complications because it can increase the risk of developing skin cancer”, it stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria