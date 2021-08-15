…Acting Governor condemns violence, appeals for calm

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Acting Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe has described as shocking an attack which left five residents dead in Kaura LGA.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said on Sunday that troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna State Government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants.

Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalized.

The deceased have been identified as follows:

– Janet Yakubu

– Gambo Yakubu

– Jonathan Adamu

– Mrs Monday

– Humphrey Barnabas

He said the Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area.