The embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP, Abba Kyari, has deleted his Facebook post explaining his interaction with arrested international cybercriminal, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

Vanguard learnt Kyari pulled down the post amid the controversy surrounding his relationship with Hushpuppi.

A district court in the United States had accused Hushpuppi of allegedly bribing Kyari to jail an errant cyber-criminal.

Reports had claimed that Hushpuppi bribed Kyari to arrest and jail his errant gang member, Vincent Chibuzo, over a deal worth $1.1 million.

But, Kyari, who then headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, denied the allegation.

In a post on his verified Facebook page (Abba Kyari), the former IRT boss had explained that Hushpuppi had called his office complaining of a threat to his life.

However, when Vanguard perused through the same verified Facebook page, the statement was no longer there on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Usman Baba, had suspended Kyari while ordering a review of the allegation.

The IGP also removed him as head of IRT and had replaced him with Olatunji Disu.

