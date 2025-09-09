NCF urges Tinubu to consider amnesty for Abba Kyari, Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider granting amnesty to Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a communiqué issued after its 10th Annual General Conference in Abuja, NCF Chairman Dede Uzor A. Uzor and Secretary-General Dr. Frank Udemadu said the appeal was motivated by concerns about national cohesion and the need to reduce tensions in parts of the country.

The Forum suggested that a reconciliatory approach to the cases could create space for dialogue and help calm regional tensions. It noted the public profiles of both individuals and said addressing their situations through lawful and transparent processes could contribute to peacebuilding.

The NCF also urged that any steps taken be free from political manipulation and called on government authorities to prioritise measures that promote reconciliation and stability.

The Forum said it had communicated its appeal directly to the President and encouraged continued engagement with stakeholders to explore options for de-escalation and national dialogue.