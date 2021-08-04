Pablo Valero is a resident of Monterrey, Mexico. Born and brought up there, he has always dreamt of great things. He is currently working for a cruise company called Royal Caribbean International. His story is quite interesting, and innovative too. Having faced a lot of challenging situations in life, Pablo understands the uncertainties of life yet prioritizes his passions too.

With a degree in Commerce and International Businesses, Pablo is also a certified personal trainer. After he graduated, he took a simple office job, which made sense because he had previously specialized in commerce and international business. But he got bored by that job and wanted to do some soul-searching.

He joined the cruise industry and ventured and worked on board while traveling around the seas and meeting thousands of new people. He would always do sports like surfing, skydiving, etc. These were the usual pleasures mostly involved.

Pablo Valero is naturally an adventurous spirit. He loves experiencing new things, meeting new people, traveling to different places. He even likes adventure and spontaneity in his life. He doesn’t play safe, rather he enjoys pushing himself out of his comfort zone.

In addition, he enjoys personal growth that happens within him through the culmination of everything that he experiences when he meets different people and interacts with them. Therefore, his new job at the ship helps him enhance his personality.

Because of the pandemic, Pablo couldn’t continue to work with the cruise company. Instead, he started his very own social media management agency and named it after him, Valero Agency. His agency is now earning millions of dollars, but Pablo has never been solely after money.

He wants to do what he truly enjoys. And in July, he’s going to work for another cruise company yet again. This time he is going to a ship called Harmony of the Seas, owned by the Royal Caribbean. He truly has chased his dreams and won over life. Even a pandemic couldn’t harm him, he is a person who likes to have fun but also has wisdom.

