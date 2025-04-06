Wonderful world of female drivers: Even Agberos have a spot for us, say women behind the wheel

...Wonderful world of women who drive commercial buses, tricycles, trucks

Once upon a time, it was a rarity to see female commercial drivers even in our major cosmopolitan cities. These days, the tables are turning, with several women now driving commercial cars, buses, tricycles and even trucks. But for the women, it is an intriguing life full of all sorts of challenges that characterize the transport business as narrated by some of them in this piece. Despite the challenges, however, some of them find solace in the “supportive community of female drivers”. “The agberos have a soft spot for women drivers,” one of them noted, saying the no-nonsense agberos (motor park touts) charge women less than men for daily fees — N1, 000 compared to N3, 000 for men.

By Funmi Ajumobi

Driving is my passion – 21-year-old Omolade Ademola

At 21, Ms. Omolade Ademola is operating in a field where few women dare to tread. A native of Ogbomosho in Oyo State, she has spent the past three years behind the wheel of a truck, defying stereotypes and pursuing her passion for driving. Ademola shared her remarkable journey, highlighting her determination and love for the open road. Ademola’s most significant journey to date took her from Ogun State to Gombe State, marking a milestone in her driving career.

“That was the longest journey I’ve driven,” she recounted, adding that she has also traveled to major cities like Akure, Ilorin, and Osogbo—the capitals of Ondo, Kwara, and Osun states, respectively. Her journey began shortly after completing her senior secondary school examination (SSCE). “I started driving three years back. I love driving; it is what I was meant to do,” she explained. Learning the ropes in the Ajah-Eleko area of Lagos, Ademola quickly honed her skills, mastering the intricacies of operating a truck. “My focus has always been on trucks. From the beginning, I knew this was my path,” she said confidently.

Despite her passion, the road to becoming a truck driver was not without its hurdles. Initially, her parents were apprehensive about her choice of career. “When I first told them I wanted to drive a truck, they thought I was joking,” she recalled. “They were scared at first, but when they saw my determination and how serious I was, they eventually supported me.”

Ademola’s friends also expressed skepticism at first, believing she was merely indulging in a hobby. However, as they witnessed her commitment and skill, their perspective shifted. “Now, many of the friends who tried to talk me out of it are coming to me, asking for lessons on how to drive,” she shared with a smile. While driving brings her immense joy, it is not without its challenges. Ademola candidly discussed the everyday obstacles she faces on the road, such as dealing with flat tires or navigating heavy traffic.

“Sometimes when I’m stuck in traffic and need to use the restroom, I feel self-conscious about jumping out of the truck,” she admitted. However, she approaches these situations with a positive mindset. “I don’t see them as challenges; they’re just part of my daily work,” she said. Ademola’s story is not just one of personal triumph; it is a testament to the power of perseverance and passion. As she continues to blaze the trail in a male-dominated industry, she serves as an inspiration to young women everywhere—proving that with determination and hard work, they can drive their own destinies.

I feel like a superwoman driving truck – Opeyemi Adeshina

In the bustling streets of Lagos, where the demand for effective waste management is ever-increasing, Mrs. Opeyemi Adeshina stands out as a trailblazer. As one of the newly appointed drivers of skip trucks introduced by the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), she is playing a pivotal role in enhancing waste collection and disposal across the state, especially in challenging terrains. In her mid-30s, Adeshina embodies the spirit of resilience and determination. She expresses her heartfelt gratitude to the Lagos State government for empowering truck drivers like herself to contribute meaningfully to the state’s development, regardless of gender.

“What really encourages me more on the job is when people, especially women, hail me for doing a good job,” she shares with pride. “They often wonder what a woman like me could be doing behind the wheel of a truck. It makes me happy to prove them wrong and do my job well.” While the financial rewards may not be extraordinary, Adeshina finds motivation in the appreciation she receives from the community.

“Sometimes, people who appreciate what we are doing give us tokens according to their will,” she noted, emphasizing the importance of recognition in her line of work. However, her journey has not been without challenges. Navigating the notorious bad roads and traffic gridlocks of Lagos can be daunting. Yet, Adeshina speaks highly of her fellow drivers, particularly commercial drivers, who often show understanding and patience as they share the road. “The issue of bad roads and traffic is something we confront daily, but it’s heartening to see that many drivers are considerate,” she explained. Reflecting on her initial doubts about her capabilities, Adeshina revealed how far she has come. “Initially, I doubted my ability to do the job, but, over time, I developed confidence,” she admitted. With training provided by LAWMA officials—having never driven before—she has grown into her role and now confidently drives to various parts of the state to collect waste.

Daring ‘Nurse’ Theresa: Female commercial tricycle driver who competes with men

In the vibrant streets of Ilorin, Kwara State, Mama Theresa Wunbalni is a figure who captures attention and admiration. At 55, she embodies resilience and determination, navigating the bustling city as a tricycle driver—a role that defies traditional gender norms. With every passenger she ferries, Mama Theresa takes pride in her work, finding joy and fulfillment in her daily routine. Originally from Imo State and a certified nurse, Mama Theresa has transitioned from the healthcare sector to commercial driving, embracing her new path with enthusiasm. “Moving people from one place to another and getting my pay gives me joy and job satisfaction,” she said, her eyes sparkling with passion for her work. Before settling into the world of tricycles, Mama Theresa explored various professions, including sewing men’s wear and commercial motorcycling. Her interest in driving was sparked by observing other women successfully navigating this male-dominated field.

“I made up my mind to go into commercial driving after enjoying a ride in a tricycle driven by a woman,” she recalled. Initially, her ambition was met with skepticism, even from her husband, a retired police officer. “When I first mentioned my interest, he laughed it off,” she admitted. Undeterred, Mama Theresa demonstrated her commitment to the job, proving that she was serious about carving out a space for herself in the driving community. For over 15 years, Mama Theresa has embraced her role as a tricycle driver, and her dedication has made her a beloved figure in Ilorin. “I just love what I am doing—moving men and women from point to point,” she stated proudly. Her adventurous spirit has even taken her on long drives beyond the city limits, including trips to Benue, Enugu, and Anambra. In the years since she began driving a tricycle, Mama Theresa has become a prominent presence in the industry. She is not only well-liked by passengers but has also inspired over 40 other women to join the profession, contributing to a growing community of more than 475 riders in Ilorin. Unique in her approach, Mama Theresa focuses on transporting passengers without heavy loads, primarily operating between the Post Office area of Ilorin and back.

The realities of hire purchase

Mama Theresa’s tricycle was acquired through a hire purchase agreement amounting to over N5 million. She diligently makes daily payments of N8, 500 while working tirelessly to ensure her financial obligations are met. “This tricycle is not mine; I have to make sure I fulfill the terms of the hire purchase because it could be withdrawn any month if I default,” she explained. Her daily earnings range from N10, 000 to N12, 000, allowing her to manage her expenses while repaying the hire purchase scheme. Despite the pressures of her job, which often leaves little time for socializing or attending church services during the week, Mama Theresa remains focused on her goals. “I’m working under pressure because I wouldn’t want the tricycle taken away from me,” she said.

A message of empowerment

Mama Theresa’s journey is not just about personal success; it’s also about empowerment and breaking down barriers for women in her community. She challenges societal norms by taking up space in a traditionally male-dominated profession and encourages other women to pursue their passions fearlessly. “I love coming into men’s spaces to challenge them,” she stated confidently. Her story is one of resilience, determination, and a commitment to making a difference—not only for herself but for other women who aspire to follow in her footsteps. As Mama Theresa continues to navigate the roads of Ilorin with grace and grit, she serves as an inspiring reminder that with passion and perseverance, it is possible to redefine one’s path and create opportunities for others along the way.

“I have four children and I feed them from this work. My husband is a retired policeman; he’s into the business of buying and selling and we are pooling resources to cater for our family,” she said. But the odd job appears to be taking a toll on Mama Theresa. She says that the job does not give her any time to rest as she returns home late and can hardly meet up with home chores. “Whenever I get home, I don’t have the strength to do anything again. I can’t cook, and sleep with my husband and he doesn’t complain because he understands. I love the work nevertheless”, the tricycle rider stressed.

Help

Mama Theresa, meanwhile, begged good Samaritans, philanthropists and even government to assist in getting her a tricycle of her own in order to relieve her of the emotional and financial pressures. According to her, carrying people with tricycle requires total attention and concentration as it could mean death if any mistake happens. “Let me also commend our chairmen and other members of the executives at Maraba, Post Office and other units in Ilorin for their support and encouragement because, though I ply all routes and make daily payment for all the stickers and tallies, they always warn male riders to stay away from me”, she told Sunday Vanguard. “The male riders have been encouraging me; they are always cautious against bashing my tricycle. “I’d like to have my own Marwa (tricycle) and extricate myself from the hire purchase scheme. “Anybody that God touches can please get me my own. I would surely be relieved of the pressures. I’m not a lazy woman, because I like making money. “Having my own tricycle would give me more time to serve God, and rest because I’m not getting younger; I’m getting older every day”. The dream of Mama Theresa is to have many tricycles and be able to train other women to continue to make a living from the business and to support themselves and their families from the proceeds.

I started driving tricycle when I couldn’t cope with the economic situation – Adenike Akinbo

Mrs Adenike Akinbo has a shop and also learned handwork. She decided to switch trade to driving tricycle when she noticed she wasn’t making sales and couldn’t cope with the economic situation. She has been driving for over four years. “When I told my husband to teach me, he thought it was just for me to take it to the market for shopping not knowing my mind. He refused to train me and I had to look for someone to train me”, she told Sunday Vanguard. “One day, when my husband came home to rest in the afternoon, I asked for his key and he thought I just wanted to take money from the safe but before he woke up, I had gone out to the bus stop and back. “I bought the tricycle on hire purchase and I pay on installmental basis. This is my second tricycle. ”My children are no longer babies. They can bathe for themselves and I take them to school before going for my business. They also have a phone for communication on what to cook and what to do before I return home to meet them. My first born is 15 years and the second is 12.

Risk

“I have had an accident before and it’s a risk which every other work too has. I thank God I’m alive. “During my training I was told that speed will determine the extent of accident impact and my trainer advised me not to speed whenever I’m driving. This word always rings a bell in my ears and I don’t speed or drive rough.

Advice

“The economic situation is tough and men alone cannot cater for the home and likewise, women alone cannot carry the weight. “Husband and wife must work and there will be no lack at home”. She and her husband have three tricycles and they pay 30k weekly on hire purchase. “We work Mondays to Sundays to meet up, save, eat and also do repairs on them”.

Agberos (motor park touts) give us good treatment because of our gender — Folashade Ayeni

In the bustling streets of Agric area of Ikorodu, Lagos State, Mrs. Folashade Ayeni stands as a testament to resilience and determination. A single mother navigating the challenges of life, she has carved out a niche for herself as a tricycle driver, defying societal norms and expectations. Mrs. Ayeni’s journey began in the cooperative sector, where she once lent money to others. However, when defaults began to pile up and her trust was betrayed, she made a pivotal decision to pivot her career. “I learned how to drive a tricycle from one of my customers,” she recalled to Sunday Vanguard. “I had expressed my interest in joining the ranks of tricycle drivers, and he encouraged me to take the leap.” Within just two days, she was behind the wheel, ready to embrace a new chapter in her life. To make this dream a reality, she took a loan of N500, 000 from her cooperative society to purchase a fairly used tricycle.

Navigating Challenges

Driving a tricycle comes with its own set of challenges. Mrs. Ayeni has faced accidents and encountered mechanics who often exploit her lack of knowledge about repairs. “They charge exorbitant fees, knowing I’m not familiar with the intricacies of fixing my tricycle,” she explained. Despite these obstacles, she finds solace in the supportive community of female drivers. “The agberos have a soft spot for women drivers,” she noted, highlighting that they charge women less than men for daily fees—1,000 Naira compared to 3,000 Naira for men. While the job provides a means to support herself and her children, it is not without sacrifices. “It’s not an easy path for women,” she stressed. “You hardly have time to care for your children.” With two children aged 12 and 16, Mrs. Ayeni manages to juggle her responsibilities as a driver while ensuring her family is taken care of. “There’s no time for self-care; I sit in my tricycle waiting for passengers, with no one else to do it for me.”

A personal triumph

Last August, Mrs. Ayeni made a significant investment by purchasing a new tricycle on hire purchase for N2, 450, 000. She proudly shared that she completed her payments by December, showcasing her dedication and financial acumen. “I was paying 35, 000 Naira every week,” she explained, emphasizing the hard work that went into achieving this milestone. The financial rewards of driving a tricycle can be substantial if one is committed. “Last year, I could earn N10, 000 by noon,” she reflected. However, the reality of daily expenses looms large. “After fuel and maintenance costs, you’re left with little,” she lamented. Despite this, Mrs. Ayeni remains optimistic about her prospects. “If I could buy a new tricycle and pay it off so quickly, building a house as a tricycle driver is not difficult.” Her ultimate goal is to transition back into business by selling her tricycle and opening her own shop. “All the stress I endure is for my children; they are my investments,” she stated with pride.

Empowering others

Mrs. Ayeni’s message to women is clear: “In this economy, any woman without a skill will go hungry.” She encourages those interested in driving tricycles to remain focused and resilient in the face of societal pressures. “Men may try to manipulate you for their own gain,” she warned. “But if you stay true to your goals, you can succeed.” For Mrs. Ayeni, driving a tricycle is not just a means of survival; it’s a

So far, the experience has been interesting and I have been able to learn lots of things from the job through people’s experiences. It is necessary for a woman to have an earning power. A woman without earning power does not deserve to be called a woman indeed. It is sad for a woman not to have an income to support herself or her home.

Challenges

To be honest, if you do not like driving, you cannot enjoy the job. I joined the job because I needed to make money. I was a business woman on Lagos Island at a time until my shop got burnt and there was no source of income. But, prior to that time, I liked driving and I saw an avenue for me to earn a living through driving. Driving is a school I did not pay for. I have learnt lots of lessons.

Day of driving

I feel fulfilled when a passenger alights from my car safely. I feel fulfilled when I see myself as a solution to other people’s problems. I feel fulfilled when people say they are proud of what I am doing. It is unfortunate that in Nigeria, we have a regulatory body that does not understand how the industry operates. The transportation business is a lucrative one if the regulatory body understands how it operates. Transportation business is a job for other people to come into and be successful. Some of the terrible experiences that we encounter as drivers result from the fact that some people want to injure the driver. There is no adequate security to profile drivers. Another thing is that the driving system is not commensurate with the maintenance of the car. The transportation is an industry on its own and it should be taken seriously.

Suicide

I have attempted suicide before when I thought I did not have an option. I used to tell women that it is always good to earn a living. Every woman must be an asset in her world. And it is about the passion for the job. There is no short cut to life. No woman should encourage suicide and she should be ready not to be a liability.

As a widow, I take care of my three children —Susan Alvin

Like every other business, the e-hailing agent came my way through a friend who knew the challenges I was passing through. I am a mother of three and a widow. There is no means of survival. So, a friend advised me on the need to venture into driving and that’s how I became an Uber driver. At least, I can take care of the financial obligations concerning my children. I had been battling the challenge of taking care of my children. 14 months ago, I ventured into the business and, since then, I have been taking care of my children. This business has enabled me to take care of myself financially. I am considering investing in another business because I might not be able to sustain e-hailing business for another five years due to age limit. Investing in another business that would be convenient for me will not be compromised at all. My advice is that people especially women should see themselves as a source of blessing to others by trying to make a living for themselves and their families. Unfortunately, most people prefer to be fed instead of feeding others. Any woman who belongs to the category of being fed should desist from doing so. Nigeria has become a country where you must always find means of survival. It is better to survive and live, rather than thinking of becoming a liability to the country and your families.

I can pay my children’s school fees and we can eat from the little I make — Deola Lariola, single mother

I lost my husband three years ago and life has been hellish for me and our two children. My in-laws abandoned us after the death of their son. In fact they’re blaming me for his death. So to keep body and soul together, l have to fend for my two children. I have been looking for a job for over a year but nothing seemed coming. A friend introduced me to the Keke Marwa business. I learnt how to drive after I was introduced to the job. Now I am enjoying it because I can pay my children’s school fees and we can eat from the little I get on a daily basis. Before the death of my husband, he was the bread winner, I was working at an eatery. After his death, I needed to add to my struggle hence driving Keke Marwa. The challenge I face is that I don’t really have time for my children now because I work round the clock. From Sunday to Sunday, I am on the road. By the time I get back home at night, they must have slept and I just wake them up to ask them a few questions about their studies. I don’t really like such lifestyle but there’s nothing I can do now. But with time, I will take Sundays off to take care of them and give them the motherly care that they truly deserve. I am not the owner of the Keke Marwa, I deliver to the owner on a daily basis and I get my share which is at least better than what I earn while working at the eatery.

It’s a challenging but rewarding job — Adenike Ikupolati, 50, a retired police officer’s wife

I am a commercial (NAPEP) Keke rider, I started in September 2023. Prior to this, I was into bakery business, but, unfortunately, the economy forced me out. Many customers would come to purchase on credit and wouldn’t pay. This situation made it difficult for me to sustain the business. I had to think of an alternative that wouldn’t involve credit sales, which led me to the decision to become a commercial Keke rider. I haven’t regretted my decision at all. On a daily basis, I earn around N10, 000 after spending about N10, 000 on fuel. It’s a challenging but rewarding job. My husband has been supporting me. He retired as a police officer in 2020, but, unfortunately, he hasn’t received his entitlements. We have four grown children, the eldest being 25 years old, and we need to provide for them. That’s a significant reason why I am doing this. The challenge is that l do wake up at 4:00 am each day to prepare myself and start work by 6:00 am. I usually close around 8:30 pm. My schedule is quite demanding because I have to deliver the Keke to its owner; I’m currently working on a delivery basis until I can purchase my own. I want to appeal to government to create more job opportunities for women. Women are often marginalized in various sectors, and it’s essential that we have equal access to employment. Additionally, for those of us who are not highly educated but are eager to work, there should be loan facilities available to support our endeavors.