The next general election is set to hold in 2023. Most political parties and even politicians will seek strategic ways to ensure they fulfil their political ambitions in 2023.

For politicians who are already occupying an office, which they will vacate by 2023, it will not be out of place for them to start seeking higher ambitions to remain relevant in the political environment of the country.

Therefore, for a politician like Governor Yahaya Bello who will vacate the Kogi state gubernatorial seat in 2023 after spending eight (8) years as governor, it won’t be out of place to assert that he will seek another political position in the country.

Hence, with some media publications and speculations, it is likely that Yahaya Bello is interested in the presidential seat of the country by 2023.

Though Yahaya Bello is a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress but his chance of emerging as the party’s presidential candidate is very slim as media speculations have it that APC is likely to zone their 2023 ticket to the Southern region and Yahaya Bello is from the north. Hence, that shouldn’t end his presidential ambition he can move to another party or better still form a new political party to full chase his ambitions in 2023.

That being said, the choice of a running mate will also be crucial and as such, I think Yahaya Bello will choose Chief Femi Fani-Kayode.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has been one politician in recent times that have been very busy meeting other top politicians in the country. His social media handle speaks volumes of his strategic moves though he hasn’t come out openly to declare his intention for any political position in 2023.

He has a good political relationship with Yahaya Bello which seems to be blossoming by the day even though both of them belong to opposing political parties.

