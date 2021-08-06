… Denys Forming Alliance with APC

By Femi Bolaji

The political empire of late Aisha Al-Hassan popular called Mama Taraba, has pledged their allegiance to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Taraba state as politicking across the state gradually gathers momentum.

The Leader of Mama Taraba political empire, Dr. AbdulMumin Vaki, who was a former state chairman of the PDP, in Taraba state, made the pledge Friday, at a briefing in Jalingo.

He however refuted reports that the group has forged an alliance with the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Recall that late Al-Hassan resigned as Minister under President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet before cancelling her membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in 2018.

She eventually moved to the PDP after the 2019 general elections when she came third ins the governorship elections being the flag bearer of United Democratic Party, UDP.

Vaki, who has been in charge of the political structure of the late Minister since her stint in APC and UDP vowed to sustain the legacy of the late minister which according to him is anchored on integrity.

He said, “a laughable story is currently trending in the Social and mainstream Media on the purported decamping of key officials of Late Sen. Aisha Jummai Alhassan Political Empire to APC.

“It is rather unfortunate that People have taken the art of mischief to the level of desecrating the memory of late Distinguished Senator by peddling dangerous falsehood.

“It’s true that Late. Sen. Aisha ran an inclusive and intimidating political outfit under the leadership of Turaki Gashaka, Dr. Abdulmumini Vaki who worked and still work in concert with Sen. Dahiru Bako to sustain the legacy of Late Sen. Aisha’s political empire.

“Till her death Hajiya (Sen.) Aisha, was not just a committed P.D.P leader, but a close political Associate of His Excellency Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, who in his eulogy said Hajiya (Sen.) Aisha, death was a personal loss.

“We are aware that because of the relationship that existed between His Excellency and Late Sen. Aisha, her supporters were adequately integrated into the Party structures at all levels in the state, and the State Executive Council.

“The leadership of Late Senator Aisha Political group is ever grateful to His Excellency for his disposition towards our group, we guarantee His Excellency our unflinching support and total loyalty for P.D.P as a block.

“The leadership of late Sen. Aisha Al-Hassan’s political group is saddened by the barefaced lies by flimsy political desperadoes to blackmail Hajiya’s political group by seeking to convert the media to their support base.”

He further urged members of the group to remain committed and disregard all runout that they have joined forces with the APC.