Edo PDP Legacy Group cuts political ties with Ogbeide-Ihama

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legacy Group has announced its decision to cut political ties with All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo South Senatorial Candidate, Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama.

The announcement was made public in Benin City, Edo state, by a PDP chieftain and leader of the Edo PDP Legacy Group, Mr Ailemen Aluhumele.

In his statement on Sunday, Ailemen explained that the term Legacy was adopted within the PDP to honour the memory and political contributions of their late leader, Chief Tony Anenih. He maintained that Legacy was not merely a political slogan that could be transferred from one political party to another.

He further stated that Hon. Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama had joined the APC and, as a result, should no longer use the Legacy Group name or present himself as a member of the group.

Ailemen therefore advised Hon. Ogbeide-Ihama to “desist from any further use of the Legacy Group name and focus on his political activities and forthcoming Senatorial election on the platform of the APC.”