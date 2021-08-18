Niger Government has confirmed that 18 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state tested positive to COVID-19.

Malam Sani Idris, the State Commissioner of Information disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Minna.

Idris said the corps members tested positive after the State Ministry of Health conducted a routine test on all the corps members and results of 18 of them came out positive.

Idris said the affected corps members have been quarantined at an isolation centre at the Minna General Hospital.

He said that the state government has resuscitated the state taskforce on COVID-19, stressing that all protocols such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands among others, must be obeyed.

The commissioner said that Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello had directed that nobody should be allowed to gain access to public and government offices without wearing face mask.

“All Heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to provide hand washing equipment in their ministries.

“Also, Government House was also directed to ensure nobody is allowed in without face mask,’’ he said. NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria