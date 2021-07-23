Zugacoin, the leading Crypocurrency in Africa has made another milestone.

ZUGACOIN on binance network SZCB and has been listed on 10 different Exchange including VinDAX and Pancakeswap.

From information gathered, they are releasing the publication to the public one after the other after concluding their internal protocols.

With this new development, it therefore mean that, ZUGACOIN is now on 3 different Blockchains, Ethereum, Binance and Samzuga Blockchain

This is also coming after the first Blockchain Main Net in Africa was successfully Launched by the first professor of Digital Economy in the world – Archbishop Sam Zuga

Samzugacoin Blockchain Mainnetwork And Zugacoin (Zugascan) Explorer, is the first Blockchain Network created from Africa by an African and for Africa tech space.

With this latest technology, Developers can leverage on the network interoperability to build their Blockchain projects by Applying for Zugacoin’s API.

In addition, Zugascan was also launched to serve as a Block Explorer and Analytics Platform for Zugacoin, a decentralized smart contracts platform.

Zugascan can trace all transactions, Wallet addresses, blocks transaction Hash, Address Balances and more on the open source Blockchain ledger anywhere in the world.

SZC Blockchain Mainnetwork and Zugacoin Explorer were unveiled on the 7th of July 2021 in Republic of Rwanda by Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.