The governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, on Monday is expected to round off the second-year anniversary activities of his second-secure with an account of his stewardship.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Vanguard by the state’s commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim.

According to the statement, “Activities marking the second year anniversary of the second tenure in office of the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, will be rounded off tomorrow, Monday.

“Tomorrow at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike will give account of six years of transformation and unprecedented development in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State.

“The infrastructural revolution, golden era in health care, educational advancement, agricultural development, rural transformation and economic advancements will feature prominently.

“Other areas include, housing development, security, administration of justice, sports development, social welfare and culture/tourism.

“All lovers of democracy are enjoined to be part of this historic event which will also unfold plans for the remaining two years.

“Please note that all COVID-19 protocols will be observed at the event”.

