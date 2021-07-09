



Barely six months after the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister ordered clearance of an illegal market at the entrance of Karsana District, which hosts many housing estates, the Abuja Area Municipal Council, AMAC, has re-allocated the cleared portion for the construction of a ‘temporary market’, thereby rendering the minister’s work ineffective.



Arewa Voice recalls that officials of the Development Control Department in the FCT battled for over five years to flush out the illegal traders and criminal elements who turned the road corridor into a makeshift market for all sorts of unwholesome and dangerous wares.



After many written and verbal warnings, the department finally demolished the slum on January 27, 2021 to the relief of road users and residents of the more than 20 housing estates along the road. But, in a curious twist, however, AMAC’s Head of Revenue, Awoja Danlami, in a letter dated February 26, 2021 and addressed to the Chairman, Galadima Community Market Association, granted approval for the operations of the erection of a new temporary market on the cleared plot, thereby raising serious concerns among the residents and estate owners.



The suspicious and daring letter gave the impression that the approval by AMAC was in response to a ‘request’ by the Galadima community and those who were displaced as a result of a fire incident at the ‘Yan Kasuwa Market’.



The AMAC letter read: “I have been directed to inform you that after a careful consideration of your request and in order to relocate those that were affected by fire incident at Yan Kasuwa Market, the Revenue Division of the Council has granted temporary approval for you to use the Buffer Zone around MAB GLOBAL Estate in Gwarinpa for your business activities on a temporary basis.”

The council, however, warned the operators not to construct permanent structures on the land as they may be required at any time to vacate the place without any compensation.



It’s illegal — Development Control reacts



But the Acting Director, Department of Development Control in the FCT, Garba Kwamkur, described the allocation of the cleared road corridor by AMAC for a temporary market as illegal. He said though the road has not been built, the department of Development Control cannot allow a market on it even if on a temporary basis.

“This market place is located on a road corridor, which has not yet been developed. It is not possible for us to allow a market on it even on a temporary basis,” Kwamkur told Arewa Voice.



Estates petition AEPB



In a swift reaction, owners of major housing estates, whose residents are likely to be seriously affected by the illegal market, have sent a joint petition to the Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board AEPB on the existence of the market which they said constitutes an environmental and security hazards.



The petition dated June 16, 2021 was jointly signed by Osuofa D.O, Ahmed Ihedioha and Mr Chris Umogbai. The petition reads: “An approval has been granted by AMAC to site a temporary market on the buffer zone recently cleared of shanties by the Development Control Department of Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, around Mabglobal Estate Karsana.



“The previous shanties and illegal market housed criminals and suspected armed bandits that terrorised the adjoining estates in the past. Police on several occasions raided the shanties and recovered guns and other dangerous weapons and hard drugs. The shanties provided cover for the criminals who used the shanties as a cover.



“The estates around the buffer zones collaborated to enhance the security of the area while seeking for approval through the Director of Parks and Garden of the FCDA to beautify the area and develop a temporary recreation facility on the space, we are shocked that AMAC swiftly issue an illegal approval to return the market and shanties to the same area that was cleared by FCDA. Returning the market in a place already cleared by a sister agency is a counterproductive effort. Moreover, AMAC do not have right to approve or locate a new market in a buffer zone.



“This action will further compromise our security effort and put residents of the estate to a higher risk which we have managed to a bearable level before now, furthermore compromising the Masterplan of Abuja. In view of this, we humbly request your assistance to get this approval reversed as soon as possible to avoid any further degradation of the security of the area and alteration of Abuja Masterplan”.



AMAC keeps mum



However, when contacted, Council Spokesman, Chief Dayo Lawal, said he needed to receive briefings from the appropriate quarters before he could address the issue. Despite asking for 24 hours to revert, Vanguard gave him over three weeks but he never got back. The Development Control department had earlier this year cleared an illegal building materials market on N16 road corridor in Karsana district, near Gwarinpa district.