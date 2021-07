By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dismissed a letter in circulation purporting to have emanated from it and suspending a former Governor of Imo state, Sen. Rochas Okorocha.

National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe disclosed Tuesday night in Abuja.

“It is fake”, he said.

Details later…