Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Wednesday felicitated with the former Governor of old Enugu State and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, CON, on his 71st birthday.

Gov Ugwuanyi has also summoned selected persons from Ndiagu-Owo, Ashishi-Owo and Mbulu-Owo, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, to an emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, at 12:30pm.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, is sequel to the peaceful protest by the people of Ndiagu-Owo, on Tuesday.

The statement added that all invited persons (listed in the attached documents) are to be seated by 12pm.