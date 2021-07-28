Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State Wednesday felicitated with the former Governor of old Enugu State and ex-National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), His Excellency, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, CON, on his 71st birthday.

Gov Ugwuanyi has also summoned selected persons from Ndiagu-Owo, Ashishi-Owo and Mbulu-Owo, in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state, to an emergency meeting on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, at 12:30pm.

The meeting, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, is sequel to the peaceful protest by the people of Ndiagu-Owo, on Tuesday.

The statement added that all invited persons (listed in the attached documents) are to be seated by 12pm.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.