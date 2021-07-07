.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Two men identified as Umar Salisu and Abba Tijjani have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a Federal High Court for kidnapping a minor in Kano State.

The duo was said to have been convicted before the court for conspiring and kidnapping the three (3) year old boy, Attahiru at Kofar Waika Quarters Kano.

Delivering his judgment, the Judge, Justice J. Daggard maintained that the prosecution counsel proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the first and second defendant.

Daggard also said that the prosecution did not prove its case against the third defendant, Alhassan Jamilu and therefore declared him discharged and acquitted.

The prosecution Counsel, Barr. Hassana Habib had earlier told the court that the convicts were slammed with two-count charges bordering on conspiracy and kidnapping.

Habib said they committed the offence on December 2 and 8, 2017 at Gobirawa Turba Quarters Kano.

The prosecution counsel however presented seven witnesses to prove its case against the defendants before the court while the counsel to the first and second defendant, Barr. Tohwo Oseruvwoja produced two witnesses and the Counsel to the third defendant, Barr. Salisu Sule produced one witness.

