Two buildings collapsed yesterday in various locations in Anambra state. While a 2-story building under construction collapsed at Amikwo village in Awka, another 2-story building also collapsed at Oko in Orumba North local government area of the state.

Four persons who were reportedly trapped inside the debris in the Oko building were rescued with injuries, while about 20 persons escaped death when the building at Amikwo collapsed.

An eyewitness said the Amikwo building fell on another nearby two-storey. No life was lost in both incidents. Officials of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA) have already sealed the collapsed buildings.

Managing Director of ACTDA, Venerable Amaechi Okwuosa, who reacted to the development said the building in Awka has been under construction for the past ten years, recalling that it was marked for demolition in 2018.

“Although the developer had commenced demolition of the building, the right equipment was not being used, hence the collapse,” he said Okwuosa pledged the agency’s continued commitment towards ensuring the structural integrity of buildings constructed in the capital territory.

For the Oko incident, the Executive Chairman of the Anambra Physical Planning Board, Mr Chike Maduekwe, blamed the incident on a compromise on structural integrity. He also said that the structure has been sealed, while developers have been invited for questioning.

